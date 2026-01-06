techUK
What’s the state of the nation’s innovation? Innovate UK’s state of innovation 2025 report
Innovate UK have published the results for their State of Innovation 2025 Report, providing insights from UK businesses across the innovation landscape.
Now in its third year, the report draws on survey responses from more than 2,000 firms of all sizes and sectors across the UK, highlighting key trends and analysis that inform leaders in business, academia, and policy.
The report captures direct feedback from businesses on their financial performance, appetite for investment, barriers they face, innovation activities, and plans for the year ahead. Together, these insights provide a strong evidence base for government, funders, banks, investors, and trade bodies to adapt and evolve their business support services to better meet the needs of UK innovators.
