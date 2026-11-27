Public Service Ombudsman
|Printable version
Wheelchair services report: taking complaints to Parliament
Earlier in November, we gathered in Portcullis House to launch our report, Strengthening NHS wheelchair services: commissioning with confidence. This was the result of many months of collaboration with the Wheelchair Alliance and the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for wheelchair users.
Around 70 guests joined us. They included wheelchair users, MPs and peers, wheelchair providers, commissioners and policymakers from NHS England. Everyone came to hear our findings and share their views on how to improve wheelchair services for the people who rely on them.
Hearing from people with lived experience
The event opened with a powerful account from Alex Cowan, a wheelchair user, disability consultant and advocate. Alex told us that the delays in getting equipment and repairs described in our report have been known and talked about in the disability community for many years. She welcomed our report for shining a light on these system-wide issues.
She told us about the day her wheelchair's power pack broke after many years of use and she could not get a replacement. This meant that, on days when she could not propel her chair herself, she could not leave the house. Her story shows how badly service failings can affect people's lives.
From people’s houses to the Houses of Parliament
The Ombudsman, Paula Sussex, then set out the report's findings. We’ve seen a huge increase in complaints about wheelchair services – from 8 (2020 to 2021) to 110 (2025 to 2026). More than 80% of these were about services delivered by independent providers. Behind those numbers are children who lost out on their education because they could not attend school and adults who lost their independence.
Our report makes three recommendations to Government and NHS England:
- stronger national oversight, data and quality assurance by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England
- better support for integrated care boards (ICBs) to commission sustainable, person-centred services
- measuring services by people's experiences and outcomes.
Behind Paula, the screen showed a comment from Graham who had complained to us:
‘I like to be independent and take my dogs for a walk, but it got to the point where I wouldn’t go out without my son in case I needed him to push me home. The wheelchair is effectively my legs, I need it to live my daily life.’
Graham Woolner
One of our caseworkers who had investigated their complaint was in the room and said:
‘It was powerful to see words spoken in the complainant’s living room taken into the Houses of Parliament.’
Paula Sussex speaking at the event
That moment really demonstrates the power of complaints. For the person who makes it, one complaint matters. Alongside others like it, it can lead to real change.
We also heard views that the current approach to commissioning services represents a poor investment of public funds. Helping children into education, and adults into work and independent living, can reduce inequalities and avoid higher health and social care costs in future. Getting wheelchair services right is therefore a valuable investment in the wider economy too.
Building on our recommendations
Our Chief Executive, Rebecca Hilsenrath then chaired a panel with:
- Alex Cowan
- Nick Goldup, Chief Executive of the Wheelchair Alliance
- Mat Pickering, Chief Executive of AJM Healthcare
- Patience Young, occupational therapist and former ICB commissioner for wheelchair services in Hull.
Together, they discussed how to build on our recommendations.
There was strong support for greater central leadership of wheelchair services and clear accountability for ICBs. There was also agreement that ICBs need much better data to be able to act as strategic commissioners. We heard that all 25 ICBs are keen to work together on this and the Ombudsman has committed to supporting them.
What’s happened since the launch
There was clear agreement that this report must not sit on a shelf. Early signs are encouraging. Since the launch, Lord Hunt has tabled amendments on wheelchair services to the Health Bill that is currently in the House of Lords. The amendments aim to prompt a government response and ask the Minister to meet the Ombudsman. We will follow up with NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care to plan the next steps.
The Ombudsman and complainants have also been interviewed for local and national media, including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, BBC and ITV. This has helped further raise public awareness of the issues and the need for urgent improvements to wheelchair services.
We will keep pressing for better commissioning of wheelchair services, so that people can get the equipment and repairs they need without long delays. To hear more, look out for our December podcast, when we’ll explore this topic further with Nick Goldup from the Wheelchair Alliance.
We are grateful to Daniel Francis MP, chair of the APPG, for hosting the event.
Original article link: https://www.ombudsman.org.uk/news-and-blog/blog/wheelchair-services-report-taking-complaints-parliament
Latest News from
Public Service Ombudsman
Ombudsman launches investigation into duty of candour26/11/2026 15:30:00
An investigation into repeated failures by NHS trusts to meet their duty of candour has been launched by the Public Service Ombudsman, after finding cases where patients have suffered avoidable harm and organisations have not been open and honest about failings.
National action needed to improve safety and independence of wheelchair users12/11/2026 16:20:00
The safety, dignity, and independence of people who rely on wheelchairs to live a full life is being compromised by poorly commissioned services, according to a new report by the Public Service Ombudsman.
Ombudsman comments on CQC's State of Care report23/10/2026 16:25:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has today published it's annual State of Care report.
Ombudsman comments on Government's review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism12/10/2026 14:15:00
The Government recently (09 October 206) published its independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism.
Lancashire care provider failed to act on risk of harm warning, Ombudsman finds05/10/2026 11:15:00
A Lancashire homecare provider failed to follow its own procedures after a service user expressed suicidal intent, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found, in a decision that highlights lessons for the wider care sector on recognising and responding to risk.
Essex families let down by school transport failures, as council agrees to overhaul safeguarding and inclusion practices02/10/2026 16:25:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has found Essex County Council at fault after an investigation uncovered serious and repeated failings in transport arrangements for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), causing significant distress to families and putting children's safety at risk.
Public Service Ombudsman: same purpose, new name01/10/2026 14:30:00
Blog posted by: Paula Sussex Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, 1 October 2026.
Becoming the Public Service Ombudsman01/10/2026 14:15:00
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has officially changed its name to the Public Service Ombudsman, marking a new chapter for the organisation and reflecting its role in improving public services.
Complaints about adult social care rise 22% annually as Ombudsman urges councils and care providers to act now on lessons learned24/09/2026 11:05:00
Complaints about adult social care in England rose by 22% last year, according to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman's (LGSCO) Annual Review of Adult Social Care Complaints 2025-26, published today.