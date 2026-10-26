When eye care is accessible, the impact goes beyond sight

When someone is experiencing homelessness, eye care might not be the first thing on their mind. But being able to see clearly can make a real difference to how they navigate everyday life, access support and maintain their independence.

Reading a housing form. Finding the right bus. Taking medication correctly. Getting to an appointment. Recognising someone they know. Enjoying seeing their favourite band on stage.

These are everyday things that can become more difficult when someone is struggling with their vision.

Jackie’s experience shows what a difference the right support can make and what is possible when homelessness organisations and healthcare services work together.

The difference ongoing eye care can make

When Jackie was experiencing homelessness and accessing a homelessness day centre, she was referred to Vision Care for support with dry eye, a common condition that can cause sore, gritty, irritated or uncomfortable eyes.

Jackie received a free eye examination and glasses, was referred to Manchester Eye Hospital for further specialist eye care, and was given free eye drops to manage her dry eye symptoms. But what Jackie remembers most is how she was treated.

She describes feeling comfortable, listened to and able to ask questions. For Jackie, accessible healthcare wasn’t simply about the treatment she received; it was about being treated with dignity and respect.

And the impact has gone beyond her eye condition. Being able to see clearly has helped Jackie with everyday things, from reading the paper to enjoying live music and seeing bands play.

Her experience shows the difference that accessible, ongoing eye care can make to someone’s wider health, confidence and independence.

Eye tests are about more than glasses

Eye health can be easy to overlook. Someone may be squinting, struggling to read paperwork, holding things closer than usual, experiencing headaches, seeming anxious or avoiding activities that require them to see clearly.

A person may not describe these things as an eye health problem. They may simply have become used to managing with poorer vision, adapting the way they do things without realising their sight could be better.

A simple question — “When was the last time you had your eyes tested?” — can open up a conversation.

An eye examination isn’t simply about finding out whether someone needs glasses. Optometrists also assess eye health and may identify signs that need further investigation or referral into other areas of healthcare.

Jackie’s experience also shows the value of making that care easy to access.

The homelessness organisation supporting Jackie, which hosts weekly Vision Care eye clinics for people experiencing homelessness, recognised that she needed help with her eye health and connected her with the service. Having eye care available in a setting she already knew and trusted made it easier for Jackie to access the care she needed.

The time and space to talk, ask questions and feel comfortable made a real difference. Jackie was able to receive the same essential eye care as anyone else, in an environment that worked for her.

When healthcare is available in the right setting, alongside trusted organisations, accessing care can feel much more straightforward.

What can homelessness organisations do?

Eye health doesn’t need to become a complicated process for frontline teams. Small steps can make a difference:

Ask people about their vision and when they last had an eye test

Look out for signs that someone may be struggling to see clearly

Signpost people to local eye care using our map of services

Build relationships with local optical services so that accessing care feels straightforward and trusted

Referral into eye care services is simple. Take a look at our one-page referral pathway: Referral Pathway

Making local eye care easier to access

We’re also developing a partner optician programme to help people experiencing homelessness access eye care through local high-street optical services.

The programme is coming soon, and we’ll share more information as it develops.

Follow us on LinkedIn or email info@visioncarecharity.org.uk to find out more.

Jackie’s story is one example of the difference accessible eye care can make, helping people see clearly, feel more confident and take part in everyday life.

We envision a future where no one is denied the right to sight because of their housing status.