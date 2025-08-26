Met Office
|Printable version
When is a hurricane not a hurricane?
Hurricanes, or tropical cyclones, are among the most powerful and destructive weather systems on Earth. But not every swirling storm over the ocean qualifies as a hurricane.
So, when is a hurricane not a hurricane? The answer lies in how we classify these systems based on their wind speeds, structure, and energy sources.
Understanding the terminology
The term “hurricane” is used specifically for tropical cyclones that form in the Atlantic and northeast Pacific. In the northwest Pacific, they are called “typhoons”, and in other regions such as the Indian Ocean and South Pacific, they are referred to simply as “cyclones” or “tropical cyclones”.
All of these systems fall under the umbrella of tropical cyclones — low-pressure systems that form over warm tropical or subtropical waters, with organised thunderstorm activity and rotating winds near the surface.
The stages of a tropical cyclone
Tropical cyclones are classified by their wind speeds:
- Tropical depression: Wind speeds up to 38 mph.
- Tropical storm: Wind speeds between 39 and 73 mph.
- Hurricane: Wind speeds of 74 mph or more.
These classifications are part of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which categorises hurricanes from Category 1 (minimal damage) to Category 5 (catastrophic damage), based on sustained wind speeds.
What fuels a hurricane?
Hurricanes are powered by warm, moist air rising from tropical oceans. Several conditions must align for a hurricane to form:
- Sea surface temperatures of at least 27°C.
- Converging winds at the surface to lift air.
- Low wind shear to allow vertical cloud development.
- Sufficient distance from the equator to enable the Coriolis effect, which imparts spin.
As the system intensifies, it becomes a self-sustaining heat engine, drawing more energy from the ocean and releasing it through condensation in towering cumulonimbus clouds.
When a hurricane is no longer a hurricane
Hurricanes cannot form in the UK due to our cooler sea temperatures. However, we can still feel their effects when they transition into what are known as “ex-hurricanes” or “extra-tropical cyclones”.
This transformation, called extratropical transition, occurs when a hurricane moves into higher latitudes and its energy source shifts from warm ocean waters to the interaction between warm and cold air masses. While no longer classified as hurricanes, these systems can still produce hurricane-force winds and significant impacts - as seen with ex-Hurricane Ophelia in 2017.
A recent example: Erin
A recent Atlantic system, formerly Hurricane Erin, illustrates this transition. As Erin moves northwards across the mid-Atlantic, it will lose its tropical characteristics but remain a powerful area of low pressure. While no longer a hurricane, it looks likely to generate large waves and swells, particularly affecting western UK coasts. This highlights how ex-hurricanes can still pose hazards, even after losing their official hurricane status.
Understanding the distinctions between tropical depressions, storms, hurricanes, and ex-hurricanes is vital for accurate forecasting and public safety. While the name may change, the potential for severe weather remains, and being prepared is key.
Keep up to date with weather warnings, and you can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
About this blog
This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2025/when-is-a-hurricane-not-a-hurricane
Latest News from
Met Office
Network Rail and the Met Office join forces to improve performance for passengers26/08/2025 12:15:00
Met Office and Network Rail have signed a deal to help drive forward research into weather and how it affects the railway.
UK weather forecast: Dry and settled weekend for many22/08/2025 15:25:00
Dry, settled and warmer weather is on the way for many through the weekend, with little in the way of persistent rain.
People spend over two days a year talking about the weather amid potential record-breaking summer warmth20/08/2025 16:25:00
New research from the Met Office reveals that we spend on average 56.6 hours, or two days and 9 hours, talking about the weather over the course of a year.
How we protected the UK and space in July 202520/08/2025 15:22:00
This report was issued in August 2025 and covers the time period 1 July 2025 to 31 July 2025 inclusive.
UK on track for one of its warmest summers on record20/08/2025 10:15:15
Provisional statistics from the Met Office show that summer 2025 is shaping up to be one of the warmest on record.
Met Office festival forecast: Largely dry but without the high temperatures of recent weekends19/08/2025 15:15:15
As festivalgoers prepare for a packed week of music and celebration across the UK, the Met Office has issued its latest forecast for the major events kicking off from Thursday, 21 August.
What is wind and how do we measure it?18/08/2025 15:15:15
Wind is a fundamental element of our weather, shaping everything from daily forecasts to global climate patterns.
From leaky pipelines to launchpads: why diversity is the missing link in tech’s AI revolution18/08/2025 13:15:00
There has never been a better time to work in Technology.