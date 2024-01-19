Chatham House
|Printable version
When Netanyahu falls, Israel’s democracy will need new political realignments
EXPERT COMMENT
A more centrist coalition government would respect the rule of law, but its ability to advance peace will be far from guaranteed.
In the aftermath of 7 October, the common mantra in Israeli politics is that things can neither go back to how they were the previous day, nor should they. To a large extent this is correct, not only in terms of relations between Israelis and Palestinians, but also regarding the domestic scene in both societies.
However, the underlying predicaments remain the same, except that now they are more severe and need to be resolved more urgently. They must also be addressed in a far more challenging context, following the horrendous Hamas terrorist attack that has shredded Israel’s security strategy towards that Islamist movement, and in the midst of the gravest political, constitutional, and domestic crisis in Israel’s history.
To meet this challenge Israel will need to do more than vote out Netanyahu at the end of the war. Its society will have to create new political realignments, featuring fresh voices from across society, to rejuvenate its democracy and make real progress towards a two-state solution – and the long-term peace that has been denied to Israelis and Palestinians for so long.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/01/when-netanyahu-falls-israels-democracy-will-need-new-political-realignments
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The Houthis won’t back down after US and UK strikes on Yemen15/01/2024 13:25:00
Air strikes will not prevent further attacks in the Red Sea but have already regionalized Yemen’s civil war and delayed the fragile peace process.
The horrors of Ecuador are not just Ecuador’s12/01/2024 12:20:00
President Noboa faces the daunting task of rooting out narco-terrorism and corruption. The international community must step up to prevent the country losing this gang-declared war.
What’s at stake for Africa in 2024?11/01/2024 14:10:00
From a year of elections, to multiple summits, as well as conflict hotspots and debt burdens, 2024 will bring mixed fortunes for the African continent.
Reform the macroeconomic policy framework, don’t abandon it11/01/2024 12:10:00
There is much to learn from recent events, but policymakers should build on the framework that already exists.
Taiwan elections offer no clear answers to China challenge09/01/2024 10:20:00
While the elections will demonstrate the vibrancy and resilience of Taiwan’s political system, no presidential candidate has a clear-cut answer for how to sustain its democracy and self-government long term.
The EU should support the thaw in Greece–Turkey relations08/01/2024 15:10:00
Better relations are an opportunity for the EU to improve cooperation with a major geopolitical player.
Arab states must act now and plan for ‘the day after’ the war in Gaza08/01/2024 12:20:00
Calls for a ceasefire have yet to yield results. Those in the region must prioritize a political settlement.
The DRC’s election was a halting step towards embedding democracy05/01/2024 10:10:10
But the system remains deeply flawed, with the country’s enormous wealth controlled by a tiny elite.