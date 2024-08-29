When sounding the alarm feels too alarming

As part of our August climate theme of climate anxiety, Emma Lawrance, Neil Jennings and Jessica Newberry Le Vay from Imperial College London have written this guest post on concerns around the psychological impact of working in climate science fields and on others in society alarmed by climate change.

“Climate change can directly affect the emotional well-being of Earth [climate] scientists and professionals. Like the physical processes of climate change, the emotional effects are complex and multifaceted.”(1)

The unfolding climate crisis necessitates a rapid transformation of our societies. In practice, this means every career should be a ‘climate career,’ with calls in the UK for climate education to appropriately prepare children for a changing world(2). It also means that the climate crisis should be the biggest on-going news story around.

Climate scientists have made it their life’s work to understand and predict what rising concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere mean for the climate, and what impact it will have on people and the natural world on which societies depend. They are increasingly sounding the alarm that action on climate change is not happening fast enough, while witnessing the spread of misinformation, which can sow doubt and delay meaningful action.

At the Climate Cares Centre at Imperial College London, we hear from climate experts on the psychological toll of this work and what it can mean for their mental health. What it takes to be faced with the facts of the crisis day after day. To see the gap between the need and pace of action. And to feel the backlash from talking about the result of carbon pollution publicly(3) – from media commentators, social media trolls, and sometimes in their own personal relationships. Scientists speak of stress, anxiety, depression and burnout, all while facing a perceived need to separate their emotions from their work as a scientist(4)(5).

Widespread impacts on mental health

While climate scientists may be particularly vulnerable to the psychological toll of climate awareness, the mental health consequences of the climate crisis are widespread. As well as the range of emotions and distress that climate awareness can understandably engender, the escalating consequences of a warming world – such as extreme weather, food and water insecurity, violence, forced migration – are leading to new cases of mental health challenges and worsening existing ones (such as post-traumatic stress, depression and suicide risk). Conversely, but vitally, climate actions can have win-wins for mental health, such as from cleaner air, greener cities, better housing, more equal societies, heathier ways to eat and move around, and stronger social bonds and communities.

However, the negative consequences of climate change on mental health and wellbeing can reduce the capacity of individuals, communities and systems to be able to take climate action and achieve the necessary transformation of societies. We hear of students turning away from studying climate- and environment-related subjects or leaving climate-related careers because of a lack of support to manage the emotional and mental health impact. While there is a relative paucity of research on the topic, burnout and overwhelm among climate researchers and policymakers may hold back action and put the necessary goal of every career being a climate career at risk.

Most people around the world care about climate change, more than they think others do, and want appropriate climate action from their leaders(6)(7). It is vital for those with the knowledge – in science, media and policy – to raise the alarm and highlight the urgent need for action. But different narratives can lead to different responses. At opposite ends of the scale, techno-optimism and fatalism/doomerism(8) are narratives that lead to present-day inaction. Both fail to acknowledge the uncertainties, nuances and complexities of the present and future, and how these make it both essential and valuable for us to act faster now. Scientists must walk a tightrope of sounding the alarm, communicating the paths to different possible futures, and helping people hold the uncertainties in ways that still catalyse action. There is much to grieve and be angry about, and much to protect and work towards – a future where the climate crisis creates a reckoning of what we really value, fight for and want to have in abundance(9).

So how can those sounding the alarm and working to secure a liveable future be supported?

In the words of the IPCC reports, resilience requires the capacity for transformation(10). This requires all of us living in the climate crisis, and particularly those who are already experiencing its effects and/or are working to understand and respond to them, to be supported to build psychological resilience to sustain such efforts and thrive in a changing world.

At the Climate Cares Centre, we have been working with scientists, journalists, policy experts, civil servants and students to support their mental health and wellbeing. We hear that their work has aspects that help their mental health – contributing meaningfully and connecting with others who care – and others that can cause harm – with slow progress and feelings that echo those we hear from the public, including powerlessness, hopelessness, frustration and anger.

Some of the things that we have heard from people can help:

Decision-makers need to:

Take visible and proportionate climate action to protect and promote good mental health and wellbeing. This can reduce distress from awareness of insufficient action, help create a vision of hope for the future, and mitigate mental health impacts of climate change.

Invest in building psychological resilience and capacity for transformation and the ability of people to sustain work in climate-related careers and actions in healthy ways, such as by integrating mental health into climate change education(11).

Organisations need to:

Create space for and normalise climate-related emotions and distress. Everyone will have their own psychological response that can vary over time. We heard from Met Office scientists that they found it helpful to hear “it’s ok to “feel”, and to feel multiple emotions together – it’s “possible to feel both hopeful and anxious about the future”.

Provide opportunities for both individual and collective support within organisations e.g. ‘climate cafes’ for people to reflect and process emotional responses together, peer networks, and signposting people to resources and support.

Divest from fossil fuels and provide clear sustainability leadership at an organisational level.

Provide access to mental health support to ensure that psychological and mental health needs are adequately considered and supported.

Consider how to communicate internally and externally about climate and mental health – e.g. considering the co-benefits of climate action for health.

Provide clear institutional support and guidance for appropriate advocacy and activism efforts of staff.

Individuals can benefit from:

Being reminded that the public cares a lot more about climate change than dominant political and media narratives can lead them to believe; “Other people care more than I think they do”; “Don’t give up. The fact that so many people are worried is a good thing and a driver for real change”; Met Office scientists in a workshop expressing what helped them.

Being supported to connect with others (reflecting on emotions/experiences and taking action with colleagues, peer networks) and to spend time in nature and with loved ones.

Support to feel comfortable engaging in advocacy and activism where they feel the need to do so.

Sources of support

Information on climate change and mental health

Supporting mental health

Sharing stories about climate change in responsible ways

