When will the Renters' Right Act come into force?

What the changes coming in from today, Friday 1st May mean for you – including the ban on Section 21 no fault evictions, and new rules on pets and rent increases

On 1 May 2026, new laws kicked in to give 11 million renters stronger rights, better protections and more security in their homes.

These changes are the most significant in nearly 40 years and will transform renters’ experiences.

How have renters’ rights improved?

No more Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions – private landlords can no longer evict tenants without a valid reason.

Goodbye to fixed contracts – all tenancies in the private rented sector will roll on from month to month or week to week (depending on your arrangement) with no end date, giving renters more flexibility. Tenants can end them with two months’ notice.

Fairer rent rules – landlords can only raise rent once a year and renters can challenge unfair hikes.

No more bidding wars – landlords must stick to no more than the advertised rent price.

One month’s rent upfront, max – landlords can’t ask for more.

No discrimination – it’s now illegal to refuse tenants just because they receive benefits or have kids.

Pets welcome – renters can now ask to live with a pet and landlords must reasonably consider it.

Is Section 21 (no-fault eviction) still legal?

No – these have been banned for good, so tenants can no longer be evicted by a private landlord without a valid reason.

What about landlords? How can a landlord evict a tenant after Section 21 is gone?

Landlords can still get their property back for clear reasons – like selling up, moving in, or dealing with rent arrears or anti-social behaviour.

The changes aim to strike a fair balance between renters and landlords, making the system more stable, safer and easier to understand.

The government is also investing in the courts to help tenants and landlords see justice quicker, with boosted powers and funding for councils now in place to tackle the minority of bad landlords.

How will the Act affect rent increases?

Landlords can only raise rent once a year and renters can challenge unfair hikes.

The changes also put a stop to bidding wars - Landlords must stick to no more than the advertised rent price.

What’s coming next?

From late 2026 onwards, phase 2 of the Renters’ Rights Act will begin, with work to roll out more improvements like:

A Private Rented Sector Database

This is a register of all landlords and rental properties in England, so you can check who you’re renting from. The new online database will be rolled out gradually by area from late 2026, showing who is renting out homes across England. You’ll be able to check your landlord and see if they’re properly registered once it is live in the area you live.

A free complaints service

A new independent Private Landlord Ombudsman will help renters sort complaints against landlords quickly and fairly, without needing to go to court. It will also support landlords with tools, guidance and training on handling complaints from tenants early.

Progressing future plans – warmer and safer homes

The government is also continuing work to improve living conditions in privately rented homes. Consultations will inform their timelines.

New rules in the future will raise the standard of rented homes - tackling damp, mould and dangerous conditions. Landlords will need to fix serious hazards faster and make homes more energy efficient, helping tenants stay warm and cut bills.

This is what is coming:

Quick landlord action to fix hazards

The government is looking to extend Awaab’s Law to private rentals - forcing landlords to act fast when homes are unsafe. A consultation on how best to do this will be launched soon, so private tenants can benefit from protections like those already supporting social housing tenants.

Greener homes by 2030

By 2030, all privately rented homes must meet new energy efficiency standards (EPC rating C or better) unless exempt. That means better insulation, lower bills and greener living.

A new Decent Homes Standard by 2035 for private rentals

For the first time, the government will introduce a Decent Homes Standard for privately rented homes - a clear set of rules to make sure every rented property is safe, warm and in good repair.

This new standard will help raise the bar across the board, giving renters confidence that their home meets basic safety and quality rules - and giving councils more power to crack down on landlords who don’t meet them.

How do I exercise my new rights?

First of all, landlords are responsible for sticking to these new rules – and your local councils now have stronger powers to act if your landlord breaks them.

Should you need help as a renter, the process you follow depends on the type of dispute you want to raise. The government’s guidance is a good starting point to check how you approach different rental issues: Renting a property - GOV.UK.

You are encouraged to raise concerns with your landlord in the first instance before taking any formal steps. But if you think they might be breaking the law, you might want to get in touch with your local council. Councils have significant powers to take enforcement action including higher fines and prosecution.

In the future, a new Private Rented Sector Ombudsman will provide quick, fair, impartial and binding resolution for tenants’ complaints about their landlord.