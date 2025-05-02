Where Blair is right: We need a digital first net zero

Our response to the new Tony Blair Institute report on net zero policies.

This week saw the publication of a new report from the Tony Blair Institute calling for a shift in approach to net zero from the UK government that puts the government in a tricky position.

The UK government was very unashamedly in favour of radical climate action at the IEA Summit last week, and probably did not welcome an intervention that has been widely interpreted as adding fuel to the anti net-zero fire.

While the language and reporting was not helpful, there is actually a lot in the report that techUK members should support. We’ve long stated that digital tech such as AI, IoT, digital twins and cloud based software solutions have a big role to play (the World Economic Forum says 20% emissions), so it’s great to see this spelt out by an influential organisation.

Before we discuss what the report says on tech some bits do need to be challenged; namely the costs of inaction, the seeming lack of urgency on a shift from fossil fuels, reliance on CCUS and the misplaced belief in demand and consumption shifts that the Committee on Climate Change don’t think will happen. The science means there needs to be a big shift and this will require spending and brave policy choices.

Additionally before evangalising for digital solutions, there is a need to acknowledge that tech sector emissions are growing and will continue to do so as the UK further digitalises and more aspects of all our lives become AI-powered. So any discussion on tech needs to balance the fact that tech itself has a growing footprint. Addressing this must make decarbonising software a priority, making sure digital delivery is as sustainable as it can be, and providers must always evaluate the energy efficiency and carbon costs of products, and be able to verify and demonstrate emissions savings.

Specifically on tech, there is a whole section recognising the transformative potential of digital technologies and techUK maintains that advanced digital solutions represent some of the most powerful tools for accelerating decarbonisation while facilitating growth. Examples cited include the very things members are doing. Smart, flexible and digitally enabled grids can optimise energy distribution, reducing waste while integrating renewable sources. AI-powered energy management systems can dramatically improve efficiency across industrial processes. Digital twins of infrastructure enable precise modelling of climate impacts and adaptation strategies. In climate finance blockchain-based solutions can verify carbon credits and renewable energy certificates, bringing the much needed transparency to environmental markets that COP 29 did so much in agreeing to.

The techUK vision is still one where the UK should embrace a digital-first approach that harnesses technology to reimagine our energy systems, transportation networks, and industrial processes. This doesn't mean ignoring practical considerations—it means using digital innovation to overcome them.

The most successful climate strategies will deploy existing clean technologies at unprecedented speed, and this is the focus of our work on adaptation and with our work with local authorities and communities across the UK. We will also be highlighting our deep tech capabilities to parliamentarians in July, and will reinforce how the sector can support climate action throughout London Climate Action Week.