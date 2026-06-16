Where Paper Remembers: South Asian Stories – A model for regional engagement

The National Archives' Iqbal Singh and Dr Shaniece Martin recently co‑led a workshop at Coventry Archives inspired by the exhibition Stories That Made Us – Roots, Resilience, Representation. Outreach projects like this are shaping our model for future regional engagement.

The Herbert Art Gallery & Museum's recent exhibition, Stories That Made Us – Roots, Resilience, Representation, highlighted South Asian lives in Coventry and was supported by a series of wrap‑around activities led collaboratively by museum staff. As Archives Assistant for the project, Dr Shaniece Martin supported the South Asian Ambassadors Scheme, which produced the South Asian Voices display in Coventry Archives, and delivered workshops on the Virk Collection, one of the two archive collections featured in the exhibition.

As part of the wider programme, The National Archives worked closely with Coventry Archives to design a day‑long workshop, Where Paper Remembers: South Asian Stories, which offered participants the opportunity to explore national and local records and take part in a creative activity. Here we explain how we went about it.

Local and national perspectives

The National Archives’ collection provides both the national and local picture around 20th‑century nationality and immigration debates relating to the arrival and settlement of communities from Britain’s former empire. It includes legislation, media coverage, police and civil service reports, and correspondence with those representing migrant communities.

Alongside this, Coventry Archives holds an expanding set of local records, particularly the Virk Collection, documenting South Asian migration, settlement stories, family histories, community activism, and experiences of racism and exclusion. The aim of the workshop was to bring these two perspectives together and draw out connections and contrasts with a public audience.

At times the records spoke directly to one another. For example, photographs of the Indian Workers’ Association (IWA) from the Virk Collection were shown alongside a Home Office file containing an MI5 report on the IWA Great Britain, and minutes of a meeting between members of IWA Coventry and the Home Office.