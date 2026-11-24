The NHS is being asked to make more decisions around outcomes and long-term value. The Department of Health and Social Care’s new value-based procurement guidance is one example, asking NHS buyers to look beyond purchase price and consider wider value, including productivity, patient outcomes and staff experience. The direction makes sense, but the harder question is how do we actually do it?

That question came up repeatedly when we discussed value-based healthcare with NHS data and clinical leaders, and again when I presented our whitepaper, Value-Based Healthcare: Time to Deliver, at the Data Observatory’s inaugural summit in September. There was plenty of agreement around the principle, but what people wanted to know was where to start.

Part of the difficulty is scale. Value-based healthcare can quickly become a conversation about the whole NHS, every pathway and every dataset at once. That makes the problem feel almost impossible to tackle. A more useful starting point may be to choose a defined area of care where good data already exists and see what changes when that information is connected and used in real decisions.

Start with a pathway we understand

Orthopaedics is a good example because some strong foundations are already in place. The National Joint Registry has recorded more than five million joint replacement procedures, providing a long-term view of procedures, devices and patient outcomes. Alongside that sit other sources of information on referrals, pre-operative care, implant use and spend.

Bringing those datasets together allows us to ask better questions. Is a higher-cost implant associated with a better long-term outcome? Where are revision rates higher? Are organisations paying different amounts for the same device? What happens earlier in the pathway that may affect the eventual outcome? The point is to give the people making decisions a clearer view of what care achieves over time and what it costs to achieve it.

The same thinking applies elsewhere. In diabetic eye screening, for example, value is partly found in a poor outcome that never happens – detecting diabetic retinopathy before symptoms develop can help prevent irreversible sight loss and reduce future demand on health and social care. Cardiology and other screening programmes offer similar opportunities to connect value-based evidence across the patient journey.

Build something others can use

I have written before about the NHS suffering from ‘pilotitis’: proving something can work locally, learning from it and then starting another pilot somewhere else. Starting with one pathway should not mean repeating that pattern. It should mean choosing somewhere practical to begin, then building with wider use in mind from the outset.

The aim should be to build a working model around a defined pathway, evaluate it properly and document what has been learned so another service does not have to start again from scratch. That means agreeing which outcomes matter, understanding which information is needed and making sure the evidence reaches the people who can act on it.

A great deal of what the NHS needs for value-based healthcare already exists. The next step is to connect more of it and use it consistently in the decisions that shape care. If we can show how that works across one pathway, then adapt and scale what we learn elsewhere, we begin to close the gap between knowing what value looks like and actually delivering it.

To read NEC’s whitepaper, Value-Based Healthcare: Time to Deliver, visit here: https://necsws33784.ac-page.com/Value-Based-Healthcare-White-Paper