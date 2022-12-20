Children’s Commissioner
Where to get support for your mental health over the Christmas period
The Christmas holiday is a period where people spend time with friends, family and carers, where they reflect on the year just passed, and where they look forward to the new year ahead. It can be a time of joy and celebration. But amongst all the festivities, it is normal for people to feel sad or worried, or struggle with their mental health – just as they would at other times of the year.
Sometimes the festive period can be more difficult than other times of the year. Lots of things can make Christmas a sad or tricky time, such as dealing with grief or the death of a loved one, or feeling lonely. For some people, even if they don’t celebrate Christmas, the festive period and change of routine might make them feel less well than at other times of the year.
If you are feeling this way, know that you are not alone. Lots of people can struggle Christmas, and there are lots of people you can go to for support, who will listen to you and will try to help and understand.
Here are some useful contacts:
- Kooth
Kooth offers free, confidential and anonymous online support and counselling for 11-23 year olds. Their team will be available to provide mental wellbeing support over the festive period.
- Beat
Beat provide support to help young people who may be struggling with an eating problem or an eating disorder. Call 0808 801 0677 (for help in England) (9am-midnight during the week and 4pm-midnight on weekends and bank holidays). Email: help@beateatingdisorders.org.uk.
- Childline
Childline provides a confidential telephone counselling service for any child with a problem. Call: 0800 1111 anytime or online chat with a counsellor.
- Crisis Tools
Crisis Tools helps you support young people in crisis. Short accessible video guides and text resources are available for free here.
- Every Mind Matters
Every Matters offers expert advice and practical tips to help you look after your mental health and wellbeing.
- Good Thinking
Good Thinking is London’s digital wellbeing service and provides a range of resources for people to help improve mental wellbeing including free NHS-approved apps.
- Hub of Hope
The Hub of Hope is a mental health support database. It is provided by national mental health charity, Chasing the Stigma, and brings local, national, peer, community, charity, private and NHS mental health support and services together in one place.
- Papyrus
Papyrus provide confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide, and anyone worried about a young person. Call: 0800 068 3131 or text: 07860 039967 (9am-midnight, 365 days a year).
- Samaritans
24/7 365 days a year – they’ll help you and listen to how you’re feeling. Call: 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.org
- Shout
Shout offers confidential 24/7 crisis text support for times when immediate assistance is required Text “SHOUT” to 85258.
- The Mix
The Mix provides free, confidential support for young people under 25. Call: 0808 808 4994 (3pm-midnight every day) or email.
YoungMinds provide lots of tips for staying well over the Christmas period.
Christmas can be a daunting time, and a time you might feel more pressure to feel or be a certain way. Make sure you are kind to yourself over the Christmas period, and know it is okay to struggle and to talk about your feelings.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/12/19/where-to-get-support-for-your-mental-health-over-the-christmas-period/
