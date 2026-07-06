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“While climate change has already turned up the heat, El Niño could add fuel to the fire and bring more extremes” – WWF
Ruth Fuller, WWF’s Chief Advisor on Climate Change responded to the World Meteorological Organization’s forecast that El Niño conditions will strengthen rapidly over the coming months, increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events
“While climate change has already turned up the heat, El Niño could add fuel to the fire and bring more extremes like flooding, wildfires and droughts in different parts of the world, putting people, wildlife and precious ecosystems at an even greater risk.
“We must accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels and invest in restoring nature, to help build future resilience against the effects of climate change and deadly weather patterns like El Niño."
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI - Financial services activity slumped in Q2 – CBI Financial Services Survey06/07/2026 15:25:00
Business volumes in the financial services sector dropped at a rapid pace in the three months to June, following a temporary recovery in Q1, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey.
NHS Alliance responds to rollout of new AI tools across the NHS06/07/2026 14:25:00
Sir Ciarán Devane said it will play a key role in plans to transform the NHS and improve productivity.
LGA - Councils warn of £7bn funding black hole threatening local services in three years06/07/2026 10:05:00
Councils in England are facing a £7 billion funding black hole within three years opening up a gap so large it is more than the current council spend on roads, transport, homelessness and housing services combined.
Ofsted plan to tackle unregistered children’s homes – LGA response06/07/2026 09:05:00
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to Ofsted’s plan to tackle unregistered children’s homes
TUC launches major new initiative with employers and unions to tackle Britain’s skills crisis03/07/2026 16:20:00
The TUC has today (Friday) launched a new skills initiative bringing together unions, employers, and education providers to tackle Britain’s deepening skills crisis.
The NHS Alliance - Whole-system approach needed to ensure system resilience in Wales03/07/2026 11:15:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, responds to the Cabinet Minister’s statement on health and care winter preparedness 2026/27.
LGA responds to NAO report on English devolution03/07/2026 10:15:00
The LGA responds to a National Audit Office report on the progress of English devolution.
Audit Scotland - Collective leadership needed to tackle significant audit delays at Clackmannanshire Council03/07/2026 09:15:00
Significant ongoing delays in signing off Clackmannanshire Council’s audited annual accounts mean its leaders are making major decisions about the future without fully understanding its financial position.
TUC Cymru: We should be proud to call ourselves a Nation of Sanctuary02/07/2026 14:05:00
TUC commends the Senedd's vote rejecting Reform UK's motion to scrap Wales's Nation of Sanctuary Plan.