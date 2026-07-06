“While climate change has already turned up the heat, El Niño could add fuel to the fire and bring more extremes” – WWF

Ruth Fuller, WWF’s Chief Advisor on Climate Change responded to the World Meteorological Organization’s forecast that El Niño conditions will strengthen rapidly over the coming months, increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events

“While climate change has already turned up the heat, El Niño could add fuel to the fire and bring more extremes like flooding, wildfires and droughts in different parts of the world, putting people, wildlife and precious ecosystems at an even greater risk.

“We must accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels and invest in restoring nature, to help build future resilience against the effects of climate change and deadly weather patterns like El Niño."