White Helmets International Donor Group statement on 10 year anniversary of humanitarian efforts in Syria
International Government Donors from the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Qatar and the United States have released a joint statement marking the 10th anniversary of the White Helmets in Syria.
Statement from the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Qatar and the United States on the 10th anniversary of the White Helmets:
Today, the Syrian White Helmets mark their 10th anniversary. For a decade, the humanitarian organization has worked tirelessly and courageously to save the lives of those worst affected by the conflict in Syria. As Syria continues to face unprecedented humanitarian and human rights challenges, international government donors commend the tremendous efforts and courage of the 3,000 dedicated volunteers who work for the White Helmets.
The White Helmets’ work has been crucial in providing relief, assistance and hope to vulnerable populations in Syria, since the organisation’s official foundation in 2014.
The needs of Syrians remain at an all-time high. Communities in the northwest of the country affected by ongoing military attacks, depleted public services due to deliberate military targeting, forced displacement and the long-term impact of the 2023 earthquakes are in desperate need of relief. White Helmets volunteers have been a constant in uncertain times, and remain the primary search and rescue operator, and the largest provider of critical services like emergency medical care, demining and community resilience.
As members of the White Helmets International Donor Group, we recognize the incredible courage and commitment of these ordinary men and women who are doing extraordinary work each day.
Over the past decade, the White Helmets have evolved from a number of small, grassroots volunteer groups into a renowned Syrian-led institution. Their growth has been marked by a steadfast commitment to meeting the needs of the people of Syria. Amidst extremely difficult circumstances, the White Helmets continue to bear witness and strive for justice and accountability, for all violations of International Humanitarian Law.
Partnerships have been an important factor in this evolution, and we are proud to have supported the White Helmets work. Our collaboration with the White Helmets is part of our commitment to support the Syrian people more broadly, and to contribute to the building of lasting peace and stability in Syria in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.
