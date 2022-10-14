techUK
|Printable version
White House releases Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights
On Tuesday 4 April, the US White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (WHOSTP) published a Blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights”, setting out five principles which should guide the design, use and deployment of Automated systems.
The bill of rights was trailed for the first time in October last year, when then Director and Deputy Director of WHOSTP published an article in Wired outlined what some of the most common concerns are when it comes to AI technologies – including the use of algorithms to make significant decisions about people’s lives, the use of biometric technologies to analyse human behaviour and characteristics and the extent to which our smart devices record, store and share our behaviour. To address these and other worries, WHOSTP set out on a major public engagement endeavour, which alongside engagement with a wide range of experts informed what should go into a “bill of rights for an AI-powered world.”
This exercise has now resulted in a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, consisting of five principles, each with an explanation of why they’re important, what should be expected of automated systems with regards to this principle and examples of how this principle has been implemented in practice. The five principles are:
- Safe and Effective Systems: You should be protected from unsafe or ineffective systems.
- Algorithmic Discrimination Protections: You should not face discrimination by algorithms and systems should be used and designed in an equitable way.
- Data Privacy: You should be protected from abusive data practices via built-in protections and you should have agency over how data about you is used.
- Notice and Explanation: You should know that an automated system is being used and understand how and why it contributes to outcomes that impact you.
- Human Alternatives, Consideration and Fallback: You should be able to opt out, where appropriate, and have access to a person who can quickly consider and remedy problems you encounter.
The Blueprint is put forward as a guide for anyone in society who can help protect people from any threats presented by AI. The examples of putting principles into practice therefore range from industry initiatives like risk assessments and auditing mechanisms, to guidelines from standards organisations and government departments, and regulatory action across sectors.
When it comes to defining the types of technologies that should be covered by the initiative, WHOSTP have opted for a broad approach, based on the argument that many of the potential harms highlighted can be caused by tools less complex than what would traditionally be categorised as AI. Systems in scope are therefore 1) automated systems that 2) have the potential to meaningfully impact the American public’s rights, opportunities, or access to critical resources or services. They further provide a list of examples of automated systems that fall within scope in the Appendix (page 53-55 here), although are careful to highlight that the list is not exhaustive.
While the Blueprint is framed in a much broader way, it has interesting parallels with the UK Government’s publication Establishing a pro-innovation approach to regulating AI, published in July. Here, the focus is specifically on the role of regulation, but the document also provides a set of principles (with a significant overlap between these and those chosen by WHOSTP) which regulators should seek to enforce in cases where AI is considered to pose significant levels of risk. It is welcome to see governments across the world take seriously the need to protect the public from potential harms of technologies, and techUK applaud the principles-based approaches and the focus on significant risks as seen in both the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and the UK Government’s policy paper.
The UK approach is still evolving, as the Government is planning to publish a white paper setting out more detail on how regulators should seek to implement the principles. This follows a call for views on the policy paper, which techUK submitted our response to last month. You can find our response here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/white-house-releases-blueprint-for-an-ai-bill-of-rights.html
Latest News from
techUK
Genomics strategy launched by NHS England14/10/2022 16:25:00
The NHS recently (12 October 2022) launched its first Genomics Strategy, illustrating its ambitions to accelerate the use of genomic medicine across the NHS over the next five years.
The Electronic Trade Documents Bill paves the way for paperless trade14/10/2022 11:25:00
On 12 October, the Electronic Trade Documents Bill entered the UK Parliament and began its journey through the legislative process. In times of the rising cost of living and inflation, this this great news for the trade community as we need to make it as easy as possible for small businesses to trade across borders.
FS Programme Briefing | Operational Resilience from a macroprudential perspective12/10/2022 16:25:00
The Financial Stability Institute (FSI) have published their 17th Brief paper, covering the macroprudential perspective of financial service’s quickly developing policy-making environment around operational resilience.
Guest blog: Population Health Management - You may be doing more than you think…12/10/2022 14:38:00
Guest blog by Daniel Catt, UK General Manager, MedeAnalytics.
The strength and power of Ada Lovelace Day12/10/2022 11:10:00
The achievements of women in STEM celebrated yesterday (11 October) as we remember Ada Lovelace and look to inspire future generations of female tech leaders.
The FTIR: Fit to deliver for 5G and full fibre four years on?12/10/2022 10:10:00
We are making progress and delivering on full fibre. Ofcom’s most recent analysis shows that over 11 million UK homes are now covered by full fibre – increasing rapidly from its previous analysis in 2021. This is a good news story to celebrate – but the hardest work is yet to come.
Splunk: How data holds the key to resilient public services10/10/2022 16:25:00
Visions for the Smarter State and the role digital technologies, cyber security, and services play in unlocking the next wave of transformation in delivering resilient public services.
The new US Executive Order for transatlantic data flows: where does that leave the UK?10/10/2022 11:25:00
Businesses were pleased by President Biden’s Executive Order proposing new commitments for EU-US data flows.