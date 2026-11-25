Boys and young men in schools, sports clubs and prisons across Wales are learning about allyship and healthy relationships from trained Sound x White Ribbon ambassadors.

Sound x White Ribbon ambassadors are working with boys and young men on allyship, healthy relationships and positive masculinity.

Welsh Government’s new national strategy on Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) will be published next summer and will focus on prevention.

White Ribbon Day is on 25 November. It encourages men and boys to help end violence against women and girls.

In partnership with White Ribbon, the Welsh Government trained 20 men to start conversations about harmful behaviour, healthy relationships and positive masculinity.

Sound encourages men to learn about gender-based violence and healthy behaviours, and to talk with their peers.

The Welsh Government is providing an extra £1.2 million in revenue funding and a further £1.2 million in capital funding in 2027 to 2028, to end violence against women and girls and protect specialist survivor services.

Marking White Ribbon Day today, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality, Sioned Williams said:

Women and girls should never have to feel unsafe in Wales. As we increase investment in tackling violence against women and girls, we’re also focusing on preventing abuse before it starts. Our new national strategy on Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence, is being published next summer and will put prevention at the heart of a whole-system response, recognising that preventing violence starts with engaging men and boys before harm happens. By training men who already work closely with young people, we are helping them talk openly about being good allies, healthy relationships and positive masculinity. I thank every Sound x White Ribbon ambassador for helping us build a safer Wales for everyone.

Dan Ley was expelled from school as a teenager. Sport helped change his behaviour, and he now supports young people at risk of exclusion.

After training as an ambassador, Dan developed workshops on the manosphere and masculinity for schools and created a curriculum for young offenders in prisons. He also uses his Sound training to support Gloves Off, Kettle On, a monthly mental health night at his local boxing club.

Dan Ley said:

The Sound x White Ribbon training has opened doors for me to have conversations with organisations, schools and young people about healthy relationships, online behaviours, and the manosphere. People respond well to relatability. Growing up, I witnessed unhealthy relationships. But now I've been in a happy and healthy relationship for the last 20 years. This, alongside the Sound training has enabled me to develop and deliver talks and workshops that authentically engage with young boys and men.

After leaving teaching due to mental health challenges, Lloyd Stone founded Our Minds Together to support new and expectant dads and grassroots sports clubs. He has used Sound training to enhance his Wellbeing Champions programme and promote more inclusive club cultures.

Lloyd Stone said:

At Our Minds Together, we work with men, fathers and grassroots sports clubs to improve mental and emotional health. Through our Wellbeing Champions programme, we create supportive environments where all club stakeholders are encouraged to talk more, helping build emotional literacy and self-awareness from a young age. We create space for positive, reflective conversations around mental health, healthy relationships and masculinity. The Sound x White Ribbon ambassador training has been invaluable in strengthening this work, giving me the confidence to lead these important discussions.

CEO of White Ribbon UK, Lynne Elliot said: