Whitehaven Bus Station: from new start to 5 years of impact

A landmark regeneration project in West Cumbria is celebrating 5 years of success.

The Bus Station in Whitehaven, West Cumbria opened in May 2021. It transformed a derelict site into a modern business and hospitality space. Since then, it has become a busy hub for entrepreneurs, start-ups and creatives.

The project was led by BEC and supported by a £5.4 million investment from Sellafield Ltd, through the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA). The funding is part of Sellafield Ltd’s social impact, multiplied (SiX) programme, which supports local communities across West Cumbria.

Euan Hutton, chief executive officer of Sellafield Ltd, said:

The Bus Station is a great example of how our social impact programme is helping to unlock opportunity in West Cumbria. Through our SiX funding, we’ve supported the transformation of a disused space into a thriving hub where businesses can start, grow and succeed. Alongside businesses like Co-Lab, it shows the difference we can make by working with partners to create places that support innovation, skills and sustainable economic growth in our communities.

Over the past 5 years, the Bus Station has helped drive local growth. It’s now home to a growing business community and includes The Peddler, a popular 120-seat restaurant that brings more people into the town.

The development has:

created more than 80 jobs

generated over £350,000 each year for the local community

ensured that 70% of its construction spend stayed within the local supply chain

The building provides 7,700 square feet of flexible workspace, including co-working areas, private offices and meeting rooms.

The Bus Station continues to show what can be achieved when organisations work together, supporting jobs, skills and business growth across West Cumbria.

A success story

One success story supported by the space is Co-Lab. Clyne Albertelli set up the engineering solutions business, based in the Bus Station, in 2022.

He said:

We’ve been based at the Bus Station for a number of years, and it’s been a great home for Co‑Lab. We use several spaces in the building, for lots of purposes, ranging from workshops and meetings to hosting sessions clients and partners. The building is great, but the real value is the people and the connections you make. It’s a place where ideas grow and businesses can move forward. We would highly recommend it to anyone looking for space to start or grow their business.

Barclays Eagle Lab

A key feature of the building is the Barclays Eagle Lab, the first of its kind in Cumbria. It gives start-ups and small businesses a place to work and grow, with shared workspace, expert advice, mentoring and business support.

Since opening, the Eagle Lab has played a central role in supporting business growth and strengthening the local economy.

In its first 5 years it has:

supported 59 businesses based at the Bus Station

supported the creation of 62 jobs and helped businesses raise over £1.5 million in funding

enabled the development of 197 prototypes through its on-site Maker Space

welcomed more than 7,000 visitors

The Lab has also delivered 344 hours of community activity and generated more than £55,000 in local spend.

John McAllister, ecosystem manager, Eagle Labs, Barclays UK Innovation Banking, said:

The Eagle Lab has become a real engine for business growth in West Cumbria. We’ve supported dozens of businesses to get started and scale up, helped people turn ideas into real products, and connected them with the right networks and opportunities. What’s great is seeing the impact go beyond the Lab itself — from new jobs and investment to stronger collaborations across the region. It shows that when you bring the right people, support and facilities together, you can create something that really makes a difference locally.

These results show that the Bus Station is more than just a workspace. It helps businesses get started, grow and do well. It also brings in investment, supports new ideas, and helps people and businesses work together in West Cumbria.

Further information

Sellafield Ltd – Social Impact, Multiplied

The Bus Station, Whitehaven

BEC