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Who Polices the Blockchain? The Binance Heist and the New Gatekeepers
The institutions that have the authority to police international finance are no longer necessarily the institutions that possess the capabilities to do so.
On 29 October, the largest heist in history took less than half an hour to unfold. The loss by Binance – the world’s largest crypto exchange – of US$6.3 billion became instant front-page news and led TV bulletins. Alongside the media headlines and breathless commentary and hot takes, the loss highlights three developments that are not new but are increasingly consequential for international financial security. First is scale. The digitalisation of finance has transformed the speed, reach and potential scale of financial crime. Just imagine how many banks would need to be raided to gather just a fraction of the loot secured from Binance. Second, borders. Criminals have long exploited the gaps between jurisdictions and the constraints placed on law enforcement by those boundaries. In a world dominated by digital financial services, as things stand, borders neuter governments’ abilities to respond. And third – most strikingly – control. Governments retain legal authority over financial activity, but the practical capability to identify, trace and interrupt illicit financial flows increasingly rests with privately held technology and financial sector companies.
So, in this day and age, who actually polices the blockchain on which the crypto industry and those that attack it rely? And are governments and international institutions, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-financial crime watchdog, adapting sufficiently quickly to this very obvious redistribution of operational capability, or are they stuck in an analogue frame of mind?
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/who-polices-blockchain-binance-heist-and-new-gatekeepers
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