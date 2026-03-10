WHO re‑designates Public Health Wales Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being

Public Health Wales is celebrating the re-designation of its Policy and International Health Directorate as a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being. This reaffirms Wales’ position as a global leader in shaping policies, strategies and investments with health, well-being and equity at the heart.

The re-designation extends the Centre’s status for a further four years, recognising its unique role as the first and only WHO Collaborating Centre in the world dedicated specifically to increasing investment in the well-being of people, communities, societies and our planet. It also secures Wales’ continued contribution to and benefit from a global network of more than 800 Collaborating Centres across more than 80 countries.

The Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles MS said:

“I am delighted to congratulate the Centre, which has been instrumental in positioning Wales as a global influencer, championing innovative policies, investments and solutions to make continuous improvement to population health and well-being.

“The Welsh Government is working closely with the WHO and Public Health Wales to ensure people’s well-being, equal opportunities and prosperity are at the heart of everything we do. The Collaborating Centre has been supporting us in this work, bringing international learning, expertise and best practice to inform policies and implement our Memorandum of Understanding with the WHO Regional Office for Europe towards building well-being economies and healthy prosperous lives for all in Wales and beyond.”

Eight years of impact

Since its designation in 2018, the Collaborating Centre has delivered a wide range of influential work that has strengthened evidence and value-informed policy, and international partnership. It has developed and shared guidance, evidence and practical tools to help governments and organisations spend and invest more effectively in health and well-being.

This body of work has helped position Wales as a champion for developing and applying new thinking and approaches towards building a healthier, fairer and more sustainable future for all, leaving no one behind.

Dr Tracey Cooper, Chief Executive of Public Health Wales, said:

“We are immensely proud that WHO has once again recognised the value and impact of our work. This re-designation reflects eight years of advancing knowledge and best practice to help prioritise resources and decisions that protect and improve population health, reduce inequities, build stronger communities and resilient systems in Wales and internationally.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with colleagues and experts worldwide, to maximise the benefits of international learning and innovation for the people of Wales, as well as enhance our global public health role.”

In the re-designation letter, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge, thanked the institution for its valuable contribution and said that he was looking forward to a continuing this successful collaboration.

Ms Chris Brown, Head of the WHO European Office for Investment for Health and Development in Venice, Italy and focal point for the Collaborating Centre, highlighted the long-standing partnership with Public Health Wales to advance national and Pan European priorities delivering to the WHO European Programme of Work.

She said:

“We are pleased to be working closely with Wales and the WHO Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being. It has established itself as a strong partner with WHO, providing expertise, driving momentum for better health and well-being and ensuring active cooperation with decision-makers and budget-holders on global, European, national and sub-national levels to progress our shared well-being and equity agenda.

“The Centre has been instrumental in supporting the establishment and progress of the WHO European Well-being Economy Initiative, demonstrating the benefits of health and well-being investments for achieving sustainable and inclusive development. Replicating an innovative WHO initiative, it has established a first

of its kind Health Equity Solutions Platform, enabling and driving cross-sector engagement, commitment and action to reduce inequities across Wales and internationally.”

Looking ahead

With its re-designation confirmed, the Collaborating Centre will continue to expand its national influence and global impact through:

Providing evidence and expertise to adopt and implement effective and sustainable inter-sectoral policies and strategies for well-being and health equity across the life course and in living, working, learning settings.

Building know-how and capacity for applying novel investment and social value tools, well-being economics methods and modelling, health and equity initiatives and impact assessments, and behavioural insights to advance well-being economies for healthy people, planet and societies.

Accelerating international sharing, learning, partnership working and resource mobilisation for identifying best practices, convening stakeholder platforms and forums, developing cross-disciplinary approaches and solutions for placing population health and prevention at the heart of all policies and investments.

These ambitions build on the Centre’s strong track record and reflect Wales’ commitment to being an inspiring global example for well-being, health and prosperity for all.

Dr Sumina Azam, National Director of Policy and International Health and Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre, said:

“Over the next four years we hope to continue our excellent work, strengthening the essential role and positive impact of investing in public health and prevention on a national and global scale. Building on our significant body of work and expertise, we will continue supporting the development of world-leading policies that mobilise resources and drive investment for better, fairer, safer and more sustainable systems and places nurturing health and well-being throughout the life course.”

“I’m delighted with the re-designation and want to say a huge thank you to all of the amazing team for this great achievement, as well as to our Welsh and international partners without whom this work would not be possible.”