Homeless Link
"Whole new ideas and a clear set of actions" - Lessons from Action Learning Sets
Chris Keating, CEO of Connection Support, shares his valuable and insightful experience of Homeless Link's Action Learning Sets.
"Having previously been part of Action Learning Sets, I was familiar with the format and had experienced some mild benefits before. However, I’ve been surprised by how effective the sessions are when facilitated by someone who is clearly well trained and passionate about the model.
It’s not an easy process, opening up about an issue also opens yourself up to sharing on a vulnerable level, but the safe space and acceptance of those I’ve been in the group with (as well as the clear ground rules concerning confidentiality) made opening up feel far less threatening.
I shared about an issue that I felt I already had a fairly good idea how to solve, and yet, I discovered so much more through exploring it with the group. Essentially, I wanted tips and advice, not to do the hard work of searching within myself for the answers.
What I got from the session were some deeply profound open questions that, combined with opening up and a willingness to engage on a deeper level, led to some profound revelations on how to tackle the issue I was facing from a completely different angle.
Find out more about our upcoming Action Learning Sets
One of the most endearing parts of the process was the knowing and accepting nods of others on the screen as I shared, helping me to realise I wasn’t alone and that others had all experienced variations of the same type of issue throughout their careers.
Even more insight came when others shared their reflections too.
It was a challenging process, I had to be open, to force myself to think through how to honestly and meaningfully respond to the questions made by the group, and be willing to sit in the ‘hot seat’ for a good period of time. The benefits were worth it though, I had whole new ideas and a clear set of actions to deal with my issue, as well as the care, support and acceptance of my group."
Action Learning Sets are a great opportunity to work through challenges with peers in other homelessness organisations, in a facilitated, confidential and psychologically safe space.
Our upcoming sessions have three groups available: for frontline workers, service managers and CEOs. Each group will meet for three sessions, with the same facilitator and other participants.
Limited spots are available, so book your place today.
