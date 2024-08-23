Whole Systems Research and Innovation for Decarbonisation (WSRID) Programme: Challenge competition

We are looking to award up to a potential £2 million through WSRID across two separate phases during 2024-2026.

Building on the successes and learnings from past Smart Living SBRI Contracts for Innovation programmes, the Welsh Government will shortly be seeking applications from public sector organisations to propose place-based, decarbonisation challenges that will be the focus for a new funding programme called the Whole System Research and Innovation for Decarbonisation 1.0 (WSRID 1.0). Welsh Government is looking to award up to a potential £2 million through WSRID across two separate phases during 2024-2026.

WSRID will focus on developing a pipeline of decarbonisation innovation projects (Challenges) that builds on the evidence in the 22 Local Area Energy Plans (LAEPs) and also aligns to the strategic regional priorities outlined in the four Regional Energy Plans (REPs) that cover Wales.

In Year 1 (Phase 1 - Feasibility), funding of up to £500,000 will be awarded to up to 5 Challenge Owners (up to £100,000 each). Organisations eligible to be WSRID Challenge Owners are Welsh Local Authorities, City Deals and Regional Growth Bodies in Wales and NHS Wales Health Programme Boards and Trusts. Successful Challenge Owners will then be responsible for running further subsequent competitions to source suppliers to deliver innovative feasibility projects using the Contracts for Innovation funding mechanism. Further funding in the region of £1.5 – 2 million is likely to be available in Year 2 for the second Demonstrator phase of WSRID.

The WSRID Phase 1 Challenge competition window will open for bids from public sector bodies for one month, commencing 2 September 2024. Briefing Events will be held during the week commencing 16 September for eligible public bodies and potential downstream project delivery suppliers to learn more about the programme. These sessions will be held in both North and South Wales, providing an opportunity to ask questions and to network.

Smart Living WSRID has a place-based focus, and offers an opportunity to strengthen and support the role of innovation in LAEPs. It complements Ynni Cymru’s objectives to expand locally-owned renewable energy used and generated in Wales and to accelerate the transition to and deployment of Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES).

Learn more about the Smart Living scheme and other SBRI/Contracts for Innovation programmes it has run.

The Welsh Government Energy Service is supporting and administering WSRID programme engagement activities with stakeholders on behalf of Welsh Government Smart Living.

To learn more about WSRID and register for the Briefing Events in September contact: WSRID@energyservice.wales