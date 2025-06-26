UK Health Security Agency
|Printable version
Whooping cough vaccination rates recover among pregnant women
As uptake rates improve for the seventh month, more newborns are protected from whooping cough.
New figures released today by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show a significant and sustained increase in the number of pregnant women coming forward for the whooping cough vaccine.
The latest data reveals a consistent seven-month upward trend in maternal pertussis vaccination rates. The rates climbed from 59.0% in May 2024 to nearly 73% in March this year. Uptake rates are now almost as high as the peak at the start of the programme.
UKHSA has been urging pregnant women to come forward in light of falling vaccination rates and against the backdrop of a large whooping cough outbreak in 2023 to 2024 in which monthly cases peaked at over 3,000 in May 2024.
Young babies are at highest risk of severe complications and death from whooping cough. 11 babies tragically died in England last year.
Evidence from England shows that vaccination at the right time in pregnancy is highly effective, giving 91% protection against infant death.
All babies are given 3 doses of the 6-in-1 jab at 8, 12 and 16 weeks of age to protect against whooping cough and other serious diseases such as diphtheria and polio. A pre-school booster is then offered at 3 years 4 months.
Dr Sharif Ismail, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:
The sustained increase in uptake of the whooping cough vaccine among pregnant women across the country shows that even more mothers are taking steps to protect their newborns during their first weeks of life when they are most at risk and before they can receive their own vaccinations.
Pregnant women are offered a whooping cough vaccine in every pregnancy, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks. This passes protection to their baby in the womb so that they are protected from birth.
While we’re making excellent progress, we want to ensure every expectant mother is offered the vaccine at the optimal time and understands that this vaccine is the best way to protect their baby during those crucial first weeks after birth. If you are pregnant and approaching 20 weeks, and haven’t been offered the whooping cough vaccine, please speak to your GP or midwife today to find out how you can get your vaccine.
Whooping cough, clinically known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection which affects the lungs. The first signs of infection are similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and sore throat, but after about a week, the infection can develop into coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are typically worse at night. Young babies may also make a distinctive ‘whoop’ or have difficulty breathing after a bout of coughing, though not all babies make this noise which means whooping cough can be hard to recognise.
If anyone in your family is diagnosed with whooping cough, it’s important they stay at home and do not go into work, school or nursery until 48 hours after starting antibiotics, or 2 weeks after symptoms start if they have not had antibiotics. This helps to prevent the spread of infection, especially to vulnerable groups, including infants. However, vaccination remains the best protection for babies and children.
Minister for Public Health and Prevention Ashley Dalton said:
It is encouraging that vaccination rates for whooping cough have risen over the past seven months.
However, there is no room for complacency in the fight against this serious and potentially deadly disease.
I strongly urge all pregnant women to get vaccinated when they become eligible and give the invaluable gift of protection to their newborn.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/whooping-cough-vaccination-rates-recover-among-pregnant-women
Latest News from
UK Health Security Agency
Uneven HPV uptake in some areas increases cervical cancer risk20/06/2025 16:10:00
UKHSA data shows inequalities in HPV vaccination uptake in different areas and regions across the country
First yellow heat-health alert of 2025 issued for 4 regions11/06/2025 13:15:00
The alert is currently in place for the East of England, East Midlands, London and South East regions of England.
Measles outbreaks continue with risk of holidays causing surge06/06/2025 09:10:00
Latest UKHSA data shows outbreaks continuing, with 109 cases confirmed in April and 86 so far in May.
Small rise in serious yeast infections30/05/2025 10:20:00
Bloodstream infections caused by yeast rose by 4% in 2024, compared to 2023.
First detection of West Nile virus in UK mosquitoes21/05/2025 15:15:00
UKHSA says there is no evidence to suggest ongoing circulation of the virus in birds or mosquitos in the UK and the risk to the general public is very low
Latest data on listeriosis09/05/2025 09:25:00
The infection can cause severe illnesses in the elderly, immunocompromised or those with underlying chronic conditions.
UKHSA publishes new analysis of health inequalities in England02/05/2025 15:20:00
Data shows current state of health inequalities caused by infectious diseases, as well as environmental health hazards