Whooping cough vaccination rates recover among pregnant women

New figures released today by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show a significant and sustained increase in the number of pregnant women coming forward for the whooping cough vaccine.

The latest data reveals a consistent seven-month upward trend in maternal pertussis vaccination rates. The rates climbed from 59.0% in May 2024 to nearly 73% in March this year. Uptake rates are now almost as high as the peak at the start of the programme.

UKHSA has been urging pregnant women to come forward in light of falling vaccination rates and against the backdrop of a large whooping cough outbreak in 2023 to 2024 in which monthly cases peaked at over 3,000 in May 2024.

Young babies are at highest risk of severe complications and death from whooping cough. 11 babies tragically died in England last year.

Evidence from England shows that vaccination at the right time in pregnancy is highly effective, giving 91% protection against infant death.

All babies are given 3 doses of the 6-in-1 jab at 8, 12 and 16 weeks of age to protect against whooping cough and other serious diseases such as diphtheria and polio. A pre-school booster is then offered at 3 years 4 months.

Dr Sharif Ismail, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

The sustained increase in uptake of the whooping cough vaccine among pregnant women across the country shows that even more mothers are taking steps to protect their newborns during their first weeks of life when they are most at risk and before they can receive their own vaccinations. Pregnant women are offered a whooping cough vaccine in every pregnancy, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks. This passes protection to their baby in the womb so that they are protected from birth. While we’re making excellent progress, we want to ensure every expectant mother is offered the vaccine at the optimal time and understands that this vaccine is the best way to protect their baby during those crucial first weeks after birth. If you are pregnant and approaching 20 weeks, and haven’t been offered the whooping cough vaccine, please speak to your GP or midwife today to find out how you can get your vaccine.

Whooping cough, clinically known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection which affects the lungs. The first signs of infection are similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and sore throat, but after about a week, the infection can develop into coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are typically worse at night. Young babies may also make a distinctive ‘whoop’ or have difficulty breathing after a bout of coughing, though not all babies make this noise which means whooping cough can be hard to recognise.

If anyone in your family is diagnosed with whooping cough, it’s important they stay at home and do not go into work, school or nursery until 48 hours after starting antibiotics, or 2 weeks after symptoms start if they have not had antibiotics. This helps to prevent the spread of infection, especially to vulnerable groups, including infants. However, vaccination remains the best protection for babies and children.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Ashley Dalton said: