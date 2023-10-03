Why a stalling NPT is a wake-up call for global security

EXPERT COMMENT

The Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is at a dangerous point in its 50-year history. Its failure carries a risk we cannot afford.

Since 2010, there has been a glaring lack of consensus on the way forward for the NPT. Following the failure of the 2015 Review Conference, the 2022 conference ended without agreement as Russia blocked consensus on the negotiated outcome document.

While states have often been able to isolate the treaty from other political issues, this has become increasingly harder as international tensions have increased. This poses significant risks for the global non-proliferation regime with some states increasing their interest in acquiring nuclear weapons.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.