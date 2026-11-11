Why an ‘Article 5-Style Guarantee’ for Ukraine Makes Little Sense

Ukraine should ditch the idea and focus on getting its partners to commit to a structured programme of long-term support for its armed forces.

At a press conference in Oslo on 20 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he and US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, had discussed options for an American security guarantee for Ukraine. One of the prime contenders, according to Zelensky, is a bilateral US security guarantee modelled after NATO’s Article 5 collective defence provision – an idea Witkoff himself initially floated in August 2025. An alleged version of this ‘Article 5-style guarantee’ appeared in US media in late 2025. European leaders subsequently incorporated a similar concept into their own proposed security guarantees.

Something is getting lost in translation. The notion that the US and European nations would obligate themselves to defend Ukraine from a future Russian attack – the essence of Article 5 – strains credulity. A pledge by Trump to do so would be especially implausible considering how his administration has cut American support for Ukraine and is intent on reducing the US role in Europe’s security. But even European leaders or a future US president who is more supportive of Kyiv would be challenged to make an ‘Article 5-style’ commitment appear credible, at least not without a proven willingness to become more directly involved in Ukraine’s defence.

A more realistic course would be for the US and Europe to commit, through a set of legally codified agreements, to a steady supply of weapons, training, defence industrial cooperation, and intelligence sharing for at least a decade after the war ends. Doing so would ensure that Ukraine in peacetime has the financial, material, and technological resources to build and maintain a credible armed force that can blunt a Russian attack, along with a suite of long-range capabilities that can hold at risk critical targets inside Russia. In that way, deterrence – both denial and punishment – is squarely in Ukraine’s hands rather than tangled up in an untested promise of future action from partners.

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