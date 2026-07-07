Breakthrough
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Why are people leaving prison locked out of the AI economy — and who’s fixing it?
Somewhere in England right now, a person is weeks from release. They’ve completed a sentence, maybe picked up a forklift licence or a food hygiene certificate. They’ll walk out with a discharge grant of £76 and a set of skills calibrated for an economy that has already moved on.
The jobs that once absorbed people leaving prison (warehouse picking, entry-level admin, routine processing) are being automated or restructured around AI tools. The economy hasn’t just shifted. It has been rewritten. And the justice system’s skills provision is still preparing people for a version of work that is disappearing.
People aren’t behind. The systems meant to prepare them are.
What this article covers: This article examines how AI-driven economic change is compounding the employment gap for people leaving prison, why current skills provision inside the justice system is failing to keep pace, and what credible AI literacy training looks like when it is designed around real progression to work. It outlines Breakthrough Social Enterprise’s track record delivering this training inside prisons and at the gate, and how commissioners, prime contractors, and social value leads can partner with us.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://wearebreakthrough.co.uk/why-are-people-leaving-prison-locked-out-of-the-ai-economy-and-whos-fixing-it/
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