Why China is hesitant to support Syria’s new government as al-Sharaa faces a crucial month

Beijing is pursuing an approach of risk management and is concerned over the prominence of foreign fighters in Syria.

Nine months on since the fall of Bashar Al Assad in Syria, China is yet to formally recognize the country’s new government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Beijing, a ‘strategic partner’ of the former regime, is particularly concerned about the prominence of Uighur foreign fighters within Syria’s security and defence structures.

While Beijing has engaged with the new Syrian government via its ambassador, its concerns mean it will likely continue to act with restraint and may be hesitant to support any moves to lift the remaining UN sanctions on al-Sharaa and other officials.

In turn, al-Sharaa is unlikely to clamp down on foreign fighters that make up an important part of his support base amid ongoing instability and conflict with other groups.

This deadlock comes during a crucial month for al-Sharaa, with elections scheduled for mid-September before the new Syrian leader is set to address the UN General Assembly for the first time. In the long-term, it could also undermine Damascus’s hedging policy, aimed at avoiding over-reliance on the US.

