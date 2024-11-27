Why Collaboration Is the Key to Digital Trust in 2025

Read LexisNexis® Risk Solutions' guest insight on the future of Digital Trust

Digital trust is the foundation of today’s interconnected economy, but achieving it is increasingly complex. The Future of Digital Trust: Establishing the Foundations for a Resilient, Efficient, and Safer Online World report, created by LexisNexis® Risk Solutions in partnership with market research experts Savanta, examines why trust has become a business-critical issue for 2025. Through interviews with 30 senior executives in banking, payments, telecommunications, and retail, the report explores how collaboration, transparency, and innovation are key to building resilient trust frameworks.

Collaboration: The Future of Trust

"Digital trust has become a truly federated enterprise," states the report. No single organisation can address today’s trust challenges alone. Banks have taken the lead with collaborative identity solutions and fraud intelligence networks, demonstrating the power of collective action. However, many sectors remain hesitant, often due to concerns about data protection and competitive risks. Advanced technologies like tokenisation offer solutions, enabling secure collaboration without exposing personal data.

In 2025 large tech providers are going to feel increasing regulatory scrutiny to demonstrate the proactive measures they are putting in place to keep their users or customers safe from a growing onslaught of fraud, scams, malicious/ inappropriate use, or age verification measures. Collaboration could provide the key to solving many of the measures that firms will need to adopt to demonstrate their commitment to addressing these issues.

Transparency and Emerging Technologies

Transparency is another cornerstone of digital trust. "Consumers should be able to understand, in simple terms, what assurances they have when sharing their data, and why it's good for them " the report emphasises. Organisations must communicate clearly about how data is used, whether to personalise experiences or enhance security.

For too long companies have shied away from being open with their customers about how data is used for fear of alienating their customers. But this research identifies the upside of a more transparent approach, and why it’s going to become increasingly important in an age of AI influenced decision making.

What the Report Offers

The Future of Digital Trust: Establishing the Foundations for a Resilient, Efficient, and Safer Online World report provides a comprehensive look at these challenges and opportunities. It explores key themes, including collaboration, transparency, regulation, inclusion, and legacy tech, offering actionable strategies to build trust and address emerging threats. Discover insights from senior executives who are shaping the future of trust for their organisations. Read the full report to gain a deeper understanding of how to secure a competitive edge in 2025.

