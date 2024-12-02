Chatham House
Why cyber doomsday warnings do more harm than good
EXPERT COMMENT
The constant escalation of doomsday language is a distraction from more urgent and practical cybersecurity priorities.
At the weekend, several UK media outlets reported that cabinet minister, Pat McFadden, would warn at a NATO cyber defence conference in London that ‘Putin is ready to cripple Britain with cyberattacks’. This sparked widespread reactions about the use of such cyber doom rhetoric, with many arguing that it does more harm than good, as such language can heighten fear unnecessarily and overshadow more tangible and current risks.
In his speech, McFadden did indeed highlight the real and significant risks posed by cyberattacks, noting that Russia could potentially ‘turn off the lights for millions’ by targeting critical infrastructure. However, his remarks were framed in the context of Ukraine’s ongoing struggle against Russian aggression – not an isolated warning about the UK. He referenced Russia’s cyberattacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid, airports, and other critical national infrastructure, discussing the broader cyber warfare being waged against Ukraine, including cyber espionage.
