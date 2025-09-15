Why do we have seasons?

The UK experiences four distinct seasons each year, spring, summer, autumn and winter. But what causes these seasons, and how do they affect our weather?

The Earth orbits the Sun once every year, but it doesn’t spin upright. Instead, it’s tilted on its axis by about 23.5 degrees. This tilt is the reason we have seasons.

As the Earth moves around the Sun, different parts of the planet are tilted towards or away from it. When the northern hemisphere (where the UK is located) is tilted towards the Sun, we receive more direct sunlight and experience warmer temperatures - this is summer. When the northern hemisphere is tilted away from the Sun, we receive less direct sunlight, leading to colder temperatures - this is winter.

It’s not about how close we are to the Sun, but rather the angle at which sunlight hits the Earth. When the Sun is higher in the sky, its rays are more concentrated and travel a shorter path through the atmosphere, warming the surface more effectively.

The four seasons in the UK

Summer

Meteorological summer in the UK runs from June to August. It’s the warmest season, with longer days and more sunshine. While many people associate summer with dry weather, it can also bring heavy rainfall and even flooding. The increased heat can lead to more intense weather patterns, including thunderstorms.

Autumn

Meteorological autumn begins in September and ends in November. During this time, temperatures begin to fall, and the days become shorter. The weather often turns more unsettled, with an increase in wind and rain. Autumn is also the season of change, as trees shed their leaves and wildlife prepares for winter.

Winter

Meteorological winter spans December to February and is the coldest time of the year. The UK can experience a wide range of winter weather, from wet and windy conditions to calm, frosty days. Snow, fog and ice are more common, especially in northern and inland areas. Coastal and southern regions tend to be milder due to the influence of the surrounding seas.

Spring

Meteorological spring runs from March to May and marks the transition from winter to summer. Days become longer and temperatures begin to rise. Spring is often calm and dry, though nights can still be chilly. It’s a season of renewal, with plants beginning to grow and animals becoming more active.

Solstices and equinoxes

The solstices and equinoxes mark key points in the Earth’s orbit and help define the astronomical seasons.

Summer solstice: Occurs around 21 or 22 June, when the northern hemisphere is tilted most towards the Sun. This is the longest day of the year.

Winter solstice: Occurs around 21 or 22 December, when the northern hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the Sun. This is the shortest day of the year.

Equinoxes: These occur around 21 March and 23 September, when the Earth’s axis is not tilted towards or away from the Sun. Day and night are roughly equal in length. The spring equinox marks the start of spring, and the autumn equinox marks the start of autumn.

Do all countries have the same seasons?

Not all parts of the world experience four seasons. Countries near the equator often have just two - wet and dry - because the Sun’s position doesn’t change much throughout the year. In contrast, countries at higher latitudes, like the UK, experience more pronounced seasonal changes.

Global influences on seasonal weather

Large-scale climate patterns such as El Niño and La Niña can influence seasonal weather. These natural cycles involve changes in ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific and can affect weather patterns around the world.

In the UK, La Niña years may bring milder, wetter and windier conditions, though the effects can vary. Scientists are still studying how these global patterns interact with local weather systems.

