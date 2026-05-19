Chatham House
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Why Egypt is helping to end the Iran war
EXPERT COMMENT
Cairo is working with regional partners for a diplomatic resolution to the war as it aims to improve its economy, counter Israeli dominance and restore focus on Gaza, Sudan and the Horn of Africa.
Egypt has responded to the Iran war by actively engaging in diplomacy and mediation. This strategy is not aimed at fighting for influence or competing with Pakistan for the role of the main mediator. Rather, it is designed to achieve Egypt’s central objective of ending the war.
This reflects Egypt’s wider approach of risk-management in a volatile region as it seeks to defend its interests, establish stability near its borders and revive its ailing economy, which has been further strained by the war.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/05/why-egypt-helping-end-iran-war
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