Chatham House
|Printable version
Why ending the war in Sudan should be a higher priority for the West
EXPERT COMMENT
As world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly, now is the time to put the focus back on Sudan and build international support for ending the war.
Nearly two and a half years after fighting erupted in Sudan, the brutal conflict between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fatah Al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), threatens to fragment the country.
Yet Sudan still receives insufficient high-level diplomatic attention, global action and media coverage – despite enduring the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 14 million people displaced.
Aside from the humanitarian catastrophe, there are multiple reasons why Western governments should give higher priority to resolving the Sudan conflict. These include the threat to Red Sea security posed by plans for a Russian naval base, the growing Iranian presence in Port Sudan, and the risk that Sudan – which hosted Osama bin Laden in the 1990s – could once again become a haven for terrorist groups and a source of increased irregular migration to Europe.
The Sudan war is also a wider regional crisis, which is destabilizing the country’s immediate neighbours and risks creating an axis of instability linking the Sahel with the turbulent Horn of Africa and wider Middle East.
But more is at stake than realpolitik. Sudan’s war is not just a struggle for power and wealth between the warring parties and their regional backers. It is also a counter-revolutionary war seeking to bury the achievements of the peaceful Sudanese revolution of 2018-19 and block the path to a genuine democratic transformation.
The war is deeply rooted in Sudan’s long history of internal conflicts, including the militarization of politics and the economy, three decades of Islamist rule and a culture of impunity – factors which led Burhan and Hemedti to conduct a coup in October 2021, terminating the democratic transition and sowing the seeds of the current war.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/09/why-ending-war-sudan-should-be-higher-priority-west
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Syria’s parliamentary elections: A turning point or another top-down exercise?10/09/2025 10:10:10
The formation of a new legislative body will serve as a test for whether Syria’s government is ready to embrace pluralism and institutional reform.
It may take a generation for a stable new world order to emerge09/09/2025 09:20:00
With an unpredictable US fragmenting the Western alliance, and China presenting itself as a paragon of stability, a more complex and blended reality will determine the coming years in global governance.
The ‘Fortress Russia’ economy has adapted well to pressure. But stagflation presents an opportunity for the West08/09/2025 15:25:00
Now could be the time to ratchet up sanctions pressure on Putin and change Moscow’s risk analysis of prolonging the war.
Zapad 2025: What the Russia–Belarus military exercise will reveal about Lukashenka’s intentions08/09/2025 11:15:00
With Russia focused on its war in Ukraine, Aliaksandr Lukashenka is downplaying the drills to show that Belarus wants to ease tensions with the West – reflecting a genuine fear of escalation.
Sánchez’s new Trump card05/09/2025 12:20:00
As Spain’s prime minster deals with the aftermath of scandal and wildfires, his political strategy increasingly rests on alignment against US President Donald Trump.
Ishiba will likely hold on as Japan’s prime minister, despite his repeated failures04/09/2025 15:10:00
Modi’s recent visit shows how Japan could profit from upheaval in US policymaking. But Ishiba, clinging to power due to a lack of options, may be too weak to take advantage.
Why China is hesitant to support Syria’s new government as al-Sharaa faces a crucial month04/09/2025 11:25:00
Beijing is pursuing an approach of risk management and is concerned over the prominence of foreign fighters in Syria.
China is using the SCO summit and Victory Day parade to showcase its vision of a new world order03/09/2025 10:10:10
China is sending a clear message: it wants to reshape the world order. And it has the power to do it.