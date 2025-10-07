Why every child deserves access to nature, Cat Hickey

Cat Hickey is the Head of Conservation Education at ZSL (Zoological Society of London), which runs London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo, the ZSL Institute of Zoology and conservation projects around the world. Today Cat shares her views on the transformative power of outdoor learning and why every child deserves equal access to nature for their wellbeing, education, and future connection to the natural world.

As Head of Conservation Education at ZSL’s two conservation zoos, my team and I spend every day introducing students to wildlife, which means that every day we see the transformative power of time spent learning while surrounded by nature.

This summer, I had the pleasure of welcoming the Children’s Commissioner to London Zoo during a special event with John Lyon’s Charity, where children from disadvantaged communities joined us for a day of wildlife encounters, connecting with nature and learning.

Yet this joyful day was also a reminder: the children who stand to benefit most from access to nature – often those in deprived areas – are too often the ones missing out. That is why we’re working to get access to nature a right for every school child, and on Sunday (5 October) we invited teachers to discover our learning programmes with free access to London and Whipsnade Zoos.

Research proves that learning in and about nature actively supports students’ attainment, attendance, and wellbeing. Studies show that green spaces support cognitive development.

Yet, due to the ever-growing pressures that teachers and schools face, the 2024 WWF Schools for Nature report suggests that only a third of primary schools offer some form of embedded outdoor learning, while more than half of UK secondary schools offer no regular outdoor learning at all. In the Children’s Commissioner’s School Census, published last month, 92% of primary schools and 73% of secondary schools without an outdoor space for children to play or learn in said they wanted one.

Access to nature is deeply unequal, and the consequences are felt most keenly by children from disadvantaged areas.

Unequitable access to nature is intensifying a growing mental health issue in England, as according to the NHS Mental Health of Children and Young People in England survey, one in five children now has a probable mental health condition. As outlined in the Children’s Commissioner’s School Census, mental health has become a significant concern for schools, with Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) being a top concern for the majority of primary and secondary schools surveyed. At the same time, existing evidence draws attention to an association between poor mental health and absence in students.

Make a difference to children’s mental health

There is, however, a way to make a significant difference to children’s mental health by ensuring students’ access to nature. If we continue on our current path, we risk raising a generation of young people struggling with poor mental health and disconnected from the natural world. These students are tomorrow’s decision-makers. If they do not feel connected to nature, how can we expect them to feel empowered to protect it?

At ZSL, we believe that access to nature is not a privilege but a right. From our pioneering conservation work worldwide to our education programmes here in the UK, our mission has always been to connect people with the natural world. Our Education Access Scheme brings thousands of students closer to animals, biodiversity, and conservation every year.

Through our experts at the Zoos, the Institute of Zoology and Veterinary teams, alongside partnerships with universities and other educational organisations (such as the Royal College of Veterinary Nurses), we offer further education and training in animal care, conservation, and husbandry to T-level students and tutors.

But our work goes beyond zoo visits. In Luton, for example, we’re partnered with schools to increase biodiversity on their grounds and embed outdoor learning across the curriculum in primary, secondary, and settings for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

Teachers tell us they want more training to be able to deliver lessons outside with confidence. Our professional learning schemes set teachers up with the skills they need to teach outside the classroom, across various key stages and curricula.

Schools also tell us they want more investment in outdoor learning – including equipment, professional learning, and support to access, create, and maintain natural spaces. With this targeted support, we can nurture a generation that grows up calmer, healthier and more connected to the world around them.

When I see a young person gazing up at a giraffe or simply learning something new about their favourite animal, I see more than just curiosity, I see the beginning of a future wildlife champion. I see a young person who, given the chance, will grow into an adult who values and protects the planet.

Every child deserves the gift of nature – not just for their wellbeing today, but for the health of our world tomorrow.

If you are a teacher and would like to learn more, please www.zsl.org/education.