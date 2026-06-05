Why flexibility is built into everything we do at NICE Advice

No two products are the same, so no two NICE Advice projects should be either. Andrew Walsh explains how NICE Advice adapts its services to fit your situation.

One thing I hear consistently from the companies I work with is that flexibility matters. Strategies change, timelines shift, and the advice you need at one stage of your product's development looks very different from the advice you need at another. What companies tell me they value most is a partner who can adapt to that reality.



At NICE Advice, we offer a range of services, from health economic model assessments and evidence gap analysis to scientific advice projects. Having been with NICE Advice for 20 months, I'm increasingly of the view that while these services are distinct, they are all fundamentally the same thing: advice. Every project is different because every product is different. Each client's objectives, evidence generation approach and market access strategy are unique and we've always tailored our work accordingly. Here are a few examples of what that flexibility looks like in practice.

Adapting to a fast-moving environment

Global market conditions mean that company strategies can change quickly. Many of our scientific advice projects were traditionally scheduled months in advance. That still happens, but increasingly I see clients come to us at short notice, often with a trial lock date approaching and little time to spare. When that happens, we adapt, adjusting the scope of work to expedite delivery and sometimes providing a summary report shortly after the advice meeting rather than our usual in-depth version. What matters most is that companies receive the critical advice they need, with time to act on it.

Getting your health economic model right from the start

Our health economic model assessment service provides an in-depth review of a relatively well-developed health economic model, drawing on input from health technology assessment, clinical and health economics experts. Commissioning a health economic model is a significant investment and getting it wrong is costly to put right. This service is designed to help companies get it right first time.

We've now completed several bespoke versions of this service for clients at an earlier stage of model development, helping them think through the design of their model before they commission it. I’ve been pleased with how this has landed with companies so far.

Advice proportionate to your needs

Not every engagement needs to be a full scientific advice project. Sometimes a lighter touch is all that’s needed. When a research team working on a rare paediatric condition came to us with a handful of specific questions, we were happy to help. They then asked us to put our responses in writing, which we did, charging only for the time involved. It was a relatively small piece of work, but it gave them exactly what they needed at that point, something quick, practical and fit for purpose at that stage of their work.

Extending evidence gap analysis to pharmaceuticals

We designed our evidence gap analysis service for the healthtech market, but the concept adapts well to pharmaceuticals too. For pharmaceutical clients, we carry out a broad review of the evidence you submit, assess the volume of work involved, and agree a cost. It’s quicker and less resource-intensive than full scientific advice, making it a good option if you’re working to a tight deadline or budget, or if you have a focused set of questions and are already familiar with NICE appraisal requirements.

The right advice for your situation

That said, full scientific advice remains the gold standard where it's possible and appropriate, particularly when a company is committing to significant investment in new research. In those cases, robust and thorough advice is genuinely invaluable.

Every project starts with a conversation. Tell us where you are and what you're trying to achieve and we'll work with you to find the right approach. There's no obligation and no fixed agenda, just an honest discussion about how we can help.

Get in touch to arrange a call with one of our expert advisers.