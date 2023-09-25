Why gender stereotypes harm everyone on their lifelong learning journeys

Gender stereotypes harm everyone. They place us all into binary boxes, impacting the way we develop, learn and view ourselves. Before a child is even born, their biological sex has determined how society will define them, through a gender binary.

From gender reveal parties and gender-assigned toys and clothes, already society is making assumptions about a child's characteristics. These gendered expectations will determine how a child is treated by their family, schools and how they see themselves.

A key example of this is the high level of drop out from sports when girls reach six years of age, as being active isn’t considered to be feminine (Women in Sport, 2016). This also impacts boys who don’t fit into this traditionally masculine box, favouring dolls and dresses. I’ve had Dads apologise in the playground for their son having a doll. Are we ashamed to bring up boys to be empathetic, caring and prospective active parents?

As children get older, the shift in power becomes apparent and sexual harassment becomes commonplace in schools (UKFeminista and NEU, 2017), reinforced by uniform policies and a lack of education around the topic for both staff and students.

What is the true impact of gender stereotypes?

As a consequence of these gendered expectations, both male and female aspirations are limited. As children progress through school, teachers may start to see male students dominating the classroom and female students being left behind or responsible for managing the behaviour of their male counterparts. We also begin to see a change in the subjects that they choose to study.

In 2021, data shows that subjects such as biology and maths were popular with female students, but physics and computers did not make it into the top 10. This is in comparison to the male students who made up 85% of the computing A Level and 70% of the design and technology cohort.

Not only should there be a greater representation of women and girls in STEM subjects, but there should also be greater representation of men and boys in traditionally feminine vocations (health and social care, childcare, nursing, teaching and the arts) and A Level subjects (English and modern foreign languages).

This gender gap continues to widen in the workplace as women enter sectors with lower pay (healthcare, education and administration) and less security (fixed term, temporary and zero-hours contracts), alongside managing household and caring responsibilities. Maternity leave, single parenting and part-time work impact their career progression, prospective wages and pension, creating this gender pay gap.

These seemingly harmless stereotypes will continue to impact everyone throughout their lives. This is felt even more so by black women, single parents, those from a lower socio-economic background, those with a disability and those from the LGBT+ community. These intersections should not be underestimated.

After the GCSE results this summer, we are saddened to see that the socioeconomic attainment gap has grown by around 6% with those in North East England showing the greatest disadvantage, compared to those in London.

What are educational settings currently doing?

All schools have a completely different culture and community. This means that for some educators they will get support from colleagues, senior leaders and students. For others, the journey can feel lonely and challenging as your passion for social justice may not be considered a priority. This can make it difficult – but know that there are like-minded people out there who can offer support.

Gender Action was launched in 2018 by Kings College, the Institute of Physics, University College London and the University Council of Modern Languages. It was launched in response to the underrepresentation of women and girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). In 2023, Mission 44 and DECSY took over the programme and we will continue to launch it nationally over the next 3 years.

At Gender Action, we’re able to offer you that guidance when you need it. As a teacher myself I know that time is often limited, so we want to ensure that everyone is behind tackling sexism, not just one member of staff. This means that senior leaders, governors, schemes of work and the school community will be actively involved in tackling these issues.

