NCFE
|Printable version
Why gender stereotypes harm everyone on their lifelong learning journeys
Gender stereotypes harm everyone. They place us all into binary boxes, impacting the way we develop, learn and view ourselves. Before a child is even born, their biological sex has determined how society will define them, through a gender binary.
From gender reveal parties and gender-assigned toys and clothes, already society is making assumptions about a child's characteristics. These gendered expectations will determine how a child is treated by their family, schools and how they see themselves.
A key example of this is the high level of drop out from sports when girls reach six years of age, as being active isn’t considered to be feminine (Women in Sport, 2016). This also impacts boys who don’t fit into this traditionally masculine box, favouring dolls and dresses. I’ve had Dads apologise in the playground for their son having a doll. Are we ashamed to bring up boys to be empathetic, caring and prospective active parents?
As children get older, the shift in power becomes apparent and sexual harassment becomes commonplace in schools (UKFeminista and NEU, 2017), reinforced by uniform policies and a lack of education around the topic for both staff and students.
What is the true impact of gender stereotypes?
As a consequence of these gendered expectations, both male and female aspirations are limited. As children progress through school, teachers may start to see male students dominating the classroom and female students being left behind or responsible for managing the behaviour of their male counterparts. We also begin to see a change in the subjects that they choose to study.
In 2021, data shows that subjects such as biology and maths were popular with female students, but physics and computers did not make it into the top 10. This is in comparison to the male students who made up 85% of the computing A Level and 70% of the design and technology cohort.
Not only should there be a greater representation of women and girls in STEM subjects, but there should also be greater representation of men and boys in traditionally feminine vocations (health and social care, childcare, nursing, teaching and the arts) and A Level subjects (English and modern foreign languages).
This gender gap continues to widen in the workplace as women enter sectors with lower pay (healthcare, education and administration) and less security (fixed term, temporary and zero-hours contracts), alongside managing household and caring responsibilities. Maternity leave, single parenting and part-time work impact their career progression, prospective wages and pension, creating this gender pay gap.
These seemingly harmless stereotypes will continue to impact everyone throughout their lives. This is felt even more so by black women, single parents, those from a lower socio-economic background, those with a disability and those from the LGBT+ community. These intersections should not be underestimated.
After the GCSE results this summer, we are saddened to see that the socioeconomic attainment gap has grown by around 6% with those in North East England showing the greatest disadvantage, compared to those in London.
What are educational settings currently doing?
All schools have a completely different culture and community. This means that for some educators they will get support from colleagues, senior leaders and students. For others, the journey can feel lonely and challenging as your passion for social justice may not be considered a priority. This can make it difficult – but know that there are like-minded people out there who can offer support.
Gender Action was launched in 2018 by Kings College, the Institute of Physics, University College London and the University Council of Modern Languages. It was launched in response to the underrepresentation of women and girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). In 2023, Mission 44 and DECSY took over the programme and we will continue to launch it nationally over the next 3 years.
At Gender Action, we’re able to offer you that guidance when you need it. As a teacher myself I know that time is often limited, so we want to ensure that everyone is behind tackling sexism, not just one member of staff. This means that senior leaders, governors, schemes of work and the school community will be actively involved in tackling these issues.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/gender-stereotypes-education-harmful/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Learner with former alcohol problem helps create new addiction recovery qualification13/09/2023 09:15:00
A brand-new addiction recovery qualification has launched after being co-created by someone with a previous alcohol dependency.
Unique exam practice tool aiming to increase first-time pass rates in Functional Skills12/09/2023 11:15:00
A digital practice paper that helps learners to better prepare for their Functional Skills exam is being further developed thanks to a unique educational fund.
5 child-friendly books to help build foundations for a sustainable world11/09/2023 16:15:00
Back in 2021, my colleagues and I collaborated to develop a resource which introduces young children to sustainability through engaging and interactive experiences.
Learner stories: "Thank you, NCFE, for igniting my love of coaching"01/09/2023 14:15:00
Susannah Chambers, who currently works as an Agile Coach Lead at a major international fintech organisation, has progressed through her career by building on the foundations laid by studying two NCFE qualifications in coaching.
Learner stories: “I'd like to be an air traffic controller – that's my main goal”31/08/2023 11:15:00
Megan Dutton, a 17-year-old learner at Craven College, is about to begin studying a Level 3 Travel and Tourism with Aviation qualification. Here, we caught up with Megan to discover how studying is helping to prepare her to achieve her career aspiration of being an air traffic controller.
Preparing for success: transforming the Functional Skills experience for learners18/08/2023 11:15:00
Like most other teachers and tutors, I’m always reflecting on my professional practice – even after working within education for the past 14 years, my internal monologue seems to never take a breath.
E-powering up education: AI in education01/08/2023 14:15:00
Blog posted by: Rebecca Mace, senior lecturer in education at UWL, UCL SFHEA, 01 August 2023.
National education awards celebrate inspiring learners and educators14/07/2023 14:15:00
Winners of this year’s Aspiration Awards were recently (12 July) announced. Created by the leader in vocational and technical learning NCFE, the awards, now in their sixth year, honour learners, educators and organisations across the UK.
Life at NCFE: what it’s like to work in Customer Services as a young person30/06/2023 11:15:00
In celebration of Youth Employment Week 2023, I wanted to shine a spotlight on some of our young talent who are thriving in their roles here at NCFE and, specifically, on two promising young colleagues whom I have the privilege of line managing within my Customer Services team (CST) – Freyja and Aidan.