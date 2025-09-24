Why government must support universities to deliver on tech, innovation and growth

techUK discusses why addressing the challenges facing higher education matter for UK tech.

Universities are core infrastructure for the UK’s technology-led economy. They power the research breakthroughs that underpin entire sectors, from AI and life sciences to clean tech and quantum, while training the skilled workforce that tech businesses rely on to grow and compete globally. Government analysis shows that 88% of new jobs will require graduate-level skills by 2035, with many in technology or adjacent fields.

As the UK government seeks to realise its ambition of the highest sustained growth in the G7, it has published a 10-year Industrial Strategy focused on key sectors including advanced manufacturing, clean energy and digital technologies. There is some recognition of the role universities should play in delivering the Strategy, but institutions need the conditions and support to deliver.

The contributions of universities extend across every level of the economy. Nationally, they drive frontier R&D, attract global investment and talent, and fuel high-growth sectors. Regionally, universities anchor innovation ecosystems, help spin out new ventures, and act as partners for local businesses. Locally, they provide not just jobs and infrastructure, but also access to skills, research, and enterprise, and often serve as the single most important economic institution in their area.

But these contributions are at risk as the higher education sector faces myriad challenges that are forcing institutions to rethink their activity and putting some at risk of insolvency. From research to teaching, funding deficits underscore the precarity of university finances and the unsustainability of the existing system.

Public funding challenges

Domestic undergraduate tuition fees in England and Wales have been frozen at £9,250 since 2017, rising slightly to £9,535 in 2025/26. Inflation has eroded their real-terms value, while costs have increased. In Scotland, tuition is free for Scottish students, but universities receive only £7,610 per student. Institutions rely heavily on international student fees to cover costs.

Core research funding like Quality Research (QR) has declined in value by 16% since 2010, with even sharper drops for block funding in devolved nations. The Strategic Priorities Grant (SPG), meant to support high-cost and strategically important subjects, was cut by £100 million this year and has fallen 18.4% in real terms since 2018/19, despite government commitments to revise it in the new Industrial Strategy.

Project-specific research funding covers only a portion of actual costs, with recovery rates worsening, forcing universities to subsidise research from already stretched budgets. Capital investment has declined annually since 2022/23, with government significantly cutting its allocation for higher education infrastructure.

Overall, universities face a £6.2 billion research funding shortfall and a £2 billion teaching gap. Nearly half are expected to run deficits next year, with 1 in 2 cutting courses, staff, and maintenance. Around 20% have reduced research investment, and 79% are considering further cuts.

New policy changes in 2025/26 – including SPG cuts, cuts to level 7 apprenticeship funding, teacher pension and NI changes, as well as a levy on international student fees – are estimated to reduce funding for English universities by £1.4 billion, compounding existing pressures.

Policies on international students

International students make up 24% of enrolments and contribute £11.8bn in fees (around 23% of university income) subsidising domestic students and university research. But numbers are falling: 2023/24 saw a 4% drop, and visa applications declined 17% year-on-year. Visa changes and restrictions on dependants are key factors.

Proposed changes in the Immigration White Paper – including shortening the Graduate visa to 18 months and a 6% levy on international fee income – risk worsening enrolment declines. These policies would reduce UK attractiveness and harm sectors like tech that rely on international STEM talent.

A survey of prospective international master’s students found that 58% said changes would make them less likely to choose the UK for their studies, with 37% somewhat less likely, and 21% much less likely.

Post-1992 institutions, which serve more disadvantaged UK students and rely heavily on international fees, are especially vulnerable. Russell Group universities, hosting 51% of international students, would also be hit hard by the levy, losing up to 3% of income according to modelling by Wonkhe.

International student policy cannot be separated from the financial health of UK higher education. Without a balanced approach, the sector’s ability to deliver growth, innovation, and skills is at risk.

Risks to UK growth

It is clear that the financial fragility of the higher education sector poses serious risks to national and regional prosperity.

Talent pipeline disruption: Cuts to funding and international student restrictions threaten the supply of skilled graduates, especially in STEM fields vital to the tech sector. Reduced post-study work options and high visa costs make the UK less attractive to global talent.

Research and innovation decline: A £6.2bn research funding shortfall and falling cost recovery rates are forcing universities to scale back R&D. This undermines the UK’s capacity for innovation in areas like AI, clean tech, and life sciences.

Potential institutional insolvency: Nearly half of universities are forecast to run deficits. Insolvency would cause academic disruption, job losses, and reputational damage, with ripple effects across the economy and public services.

Regional economic impact: Universities often anchor local economies. Their decline would weaken local job markets, reduce graduate retention, and disrupt housing, retail, and infrastructure.

Skills provision risk: Cuts to funding for high-cost courses and apprenticeships, combined with falling international enrolments, threaten the UK’s ability to meet future skills needs in priority sectors.

Public service strain: Universities train the majority of NHS and education professionals. Financial instability risks reducing the supply of essential workers and impacting innovation in public service delivery.

Loss of international student contribution: International students contribute £37.4bn to the UK economy, including £58m per parliamentary constituency. A proposed 6% levy on their fee income and declining enrolments would reduce this significant economic input.

Reduced foreign investment: Universities attract global firms through research excellence and talent. Their decline would weaken the UK’s ability to draw inward investment, especially in high-growth sectors.

Threat to lifelong learning reform: The success of the Lifelong Learning Entitlement depends on universities adapting to modular provision. Financial fragility and lacking digital infrastructure risk undermining this reform and limiting workforce adaptability.

Get involved

techUK recently submitted evidence to the Education Committee’s inquiry into higher education funding, institutional insolvency, and international students. Our response highlighted the critical role universities play in powering the UK’s tech-driven economy, and the risks current policy and funding pressures pose to growth, innovation, and talent development.

We made recommendations that included setting out a long-term strategy for the sector, shelving plans for a levy on international student fees, providing greater support collaboration with industry, investing in digital transformation, and getting the Lifelong Learning Entitlement right.

This is an area of growing concern and we’re keen to continue the conversation. If you’re a techUK member interested in discussing higher education, sharing insights, or shaping future engagement, we’d love to hear from you.

