Why has April been so dry?

‘April showers’ have been in short supply this month for the UK, but just how dry has it been and why?

April 2022 has been predominantly settled so far. High-pressure has influenced the weather for much of the month, blocking rain-bearing Atlantic frontal systems and killing off any showers, though its effects have not been spread evenly. Low-pressure systems brought some wet days early on, especially across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Dr Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre said:

“What we’ve seen this month is a long period of time with the UK under the influence of high pressure, bringing calm and settled weather, especially in the south. “Early in the month, the Azores High dominated the weather in the south, with low-pressure systems continuing to make some progress in northern areas. Later in the month high-pressure remained dominant, but this time centred more towards Scandinavia or Iceland, and this week over the UK itself. What this adds up to is a dry theme for the month, with scattered showers making limited impacts in northern areas.”

April’s rainfall between 1 April and 28 April, compared to the meteorological average for the month.

