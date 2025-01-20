Association for Project Management
Why People Behave as they do. Workshop on using neuroscience for project success
Project success hinges on how we handle ‘the people stuff’. Yet most of us can’t really explain ‘why people behave as they do’. This webinar was held on 14 January 2025.
Change this, and you change everything!
In this interactive workshop Carole drew on material from her groundbreaking book, Neuroscience for Project Success: why people behave as they do.
She’s designed it to be relevant to all project managers - whether they are new to people skills, or they’ve been exercising them for years.
You should have come away with:
- A clear understanding of how the human brain works
- A framework that explains ‘why people behave as they do’
- A new insights into yourself, your projects and your decision making in a world that’s often characterized by stress and disorder.
- Act on these insights and you’ll see the impact on your teams, stakeholders and project outcomes.
Speaker: Carole Osterweil
Known for bringing an understanding of how the human brain works to the worlds of project management and business transformation, Carole’s on a mission: To make the invisible dynamics which get in the way of project delivery more visible – so we can do something about them.
Author of APM’s groundbreaking book, Neuroscience for Project Success: Why People behave as They Do, Carole is a project troubleshooter and coach. Her current assignments include building the UK Government’s senior change, project, and program management capability at Cranfield University.
She has also worked as an international project leader, transformation director and educator. An accredited Executive Coach since 2003, she holds an MBA and has trained in neuroscience, psychotherapy, and the arts.
Webinar content resources
Subscribe to our APM YouTube Channel to be notified when the recording of this presentation becomes available. You can find the slides on our APM Slideshare account, we hope to have these published within 5 working days for you.
If you wish to purchase Carole’s book, there is 20% discount offer until the end of January 2025: Neuroscience for project success: Why people behave as they do. Please use the code: NEUROSCIENCE20
APM Body of Knowledge 7th edition
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/why-people-behave-as-they-do-workshop-on-using-neuroscience-for-project-success/
