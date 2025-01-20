Why People Behave as they do. Workshop on using neuroscience for project success

Project success hinges on how we handle ‘the people stuff’. Yet most of us can’t really explain ‘why people behave as they do’. This webinar was held on 14 January 2025.

Change this, and you change everything!

In this interactive workshop Carole drew on material from her groundbreaking book, Neuroscience for Project Success: why people behave as they do.

She’s designed it to be relevant to all project managers - whether they are new to people skills, or they’ve been exercising them for years.

You should have come away with:

A clear understanding of how the human brain works

A framework that explains ‘why people behave as they do’

A new insights into yourself, your projects and your decision making in a world that’s often characterized by stress and disorder.

Act on these insights and you’ll see the impact on your teams, stakeholders and project outcomes.

Speaker: Carole Osterweil

Known for bringing an understanding of how the human brain works to the worlds of project management and business transformation, Carole’s on a mission: To make the invisible dynamics which get in the way of project delivery more visible – so we can do something about them.

Author of APM’s groundbreaking book, Neuroscience for Project Success: Why People behave as They Do, Carole is a project troubleshooter and coach. Her current assignments include building the UK Government’s senior change, project, and program management capability at Cranfield University.

She has also worked as an international project leader, transformation director and educator. An accredited Executive Coach since 2003, she holds an MBA and has trained in neuroscience, psychotherapy, and the arts.

Webinar content resources

