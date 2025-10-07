NCFE
Why PSHE matters so much for children with SEND
The following article was originally published by SEN Magazine in a printed edition on 27 August 2025.
Building upon education that focuses on preparation for life, personal, social health and economic education (PSHE) is one of those subjects that quietly makes a huge difference in young people’s lives. Unlike traditional subjects, it focuses on the “whole child,” supporting not just academic success and attainment, but also emotional and social wellbeing. The promotion of spiritual, moral cultural and mental health prepares all learners for life.
For children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), PSHE is especially important. It helps to build essential life skills, support an understanding of feelings, and supports a sense of belonging, feeling of inclusion and ultimately the development of confidence in the world around them - in this way PSHE can be empowering, uplifting and powerful for all
For all children, and significantly those with SEND, PSHE isn’t a one-size-fits-all subject. It needs to be tailored to match children’s individual needs. Adaptive pedagogy supports learner-centred approaches that meet each child’s unique needs. It creates rich learning environments through diverse teaching styles and methods to promote holistic development.
The power of tailored PSHE
Many children with SEND face extra challenges when it comes to socialising or understanding their own emotions. PSHE offers them a safe, supportive space to explore these issues. Through carefully designed lessons, they learn important skills like managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and making good choices.
PSHE also plays a big part in keeping children safe from understanding personal boundaries to knowing how to stay safe online. These lessons are vital for all children, but particularly so for those who may be more vulnerable.
Making PSHE work well in practice
Delivering PSHE that really meets the needs of SEND learners isn’t easy. Teachers need the right training, resources, and support to adapt their lessons. The value of working closely with parents, therapists, and other specialists to create a consistent and supportive learning environment can’t be overstated.
Flexibility is key. Sometimes the best learning happens as a result of spontaneous, unexpected moments or conversations; incidental moments of magic from serve and return interactions, being ready to respond, and sensitive responsiveness is vital to applying the curriculum for PSHE.
Recent reforms to the National Award for SEN Coordination (NASENCO) are a timely reminder of how vital it is for SENDCos to have a strong understanding of inclusive practices – including high-quality PSHE. These updated qualifications place greater emphasis on whole-school approaches to mental health, emotional wellbeing, and safeguarding – all of which are central to effective PSHE provision for pupils with SEND.
The bigger picture: wellbeing and inclusion
Good PSHE has a positive impact on children’s mental health, behaviour, and sense of belonging. For children with SEND, this can lead to better engagement at school and stronger relationships with peers and adults.
PSHE also encourages empathy and respect across the whole school community. When everyone understands and values difference, it creates a more inclusive and welcoming place for all; a place where inclusion is felt through a sincere sense of belonging
Looking Forward
PSHE should be seen as a core part of education for children with SEND not an optional extra. When it’s embedded throughout the school day and tailored to individual needs, it gives all pupils the tools they need to face life’s ups and downs with confidence.
“As SENDCo training evolves to reflect the growing importance of mental health and wellbeing, PSHE will and must remain at the heart of inclusive education.” (PSHE Association)
Early Years SENDCo training
An evaluation report has also been published on the EY SENDCO training programme. A summary of key points from this are identified below:
- The report highlights how critical the role of SENDCOs in early years are to help identify and support children with SEND
- It shows that effective training had a positive impact on their confidence, knowledge and practice
- The trainees that took part in the programme valued achieving accreditation from the professional development
- Online learning and delivery were also seen to be very valuable
- Networking and sharing ideas amongst SENDCOs were considered highly valuable
- There was quite a significant number of dropouts in the programme (22%) due to time commitments and capacity – this is showing the need for learning to be flexible, accessible and bitesize.
Overall and fundamentally the report shows that the training led ultimately to improvements in SEND support within the settings.
We're ready to make a difference in early years education – are you?
At NCFE, we’re passionate about providing inclusive, high-quality learning opportunities for everyone. Our upcoming qualifications are designed to support early years professionals who want to deepen their understanding of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), helping to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive.
Explore our list of reformed qualifications, including the new NCFE CACHE Level 3 Technical Specialist Award for Special Educational Needs Co-ordinators in Early Years Settings (610/4001/0) and the NCFE CACHE Level 2 Technical Specialist Award for Early Years SEND Co-ordinator Assistants (610/4540/8). These qualifications are tailored to equip practitioners with the skills and knowledge to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young children with SEND.
If you’d like to learn more about RSHE and what it means for parents, you can read the latest guidance here.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/why-pshe-matters-so-much-for-children-with-send/
