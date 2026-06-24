Why techUK is joining the Get the Nation Learning campaign

As the latest signatory to the Get the Nation Learning Charter, techUK sets out why this campaign is more important than ever

techUK is proud to be the latest signatory of the Get the Nation Learning Charter and join the Learning and Work Institute’s campaign to drive lifelong learning across the country. As the trade association for technology companies in the UK, we represent over 1100 members, from AI and frontier technology companies to universities and training providers. For a sector built on innovation, the case for lifelong learning is central to how our members grow, hire and stay competitive, as well as the country's future prosperity.

The impact of technologies like AI are not being felt solely in the tech sector, they are changing how work gets done in every industry, from manufacturing to healthcare to finance. Within workplaces across the economy, jobs are evolving and tasks are changing. The shelf-life of skills is shrinking faster than ever, and new roles and demands are emerging quickly. The World Economic Forum estimates that global job disruption could create 170 million new roles while displacing 92 million, with 39% of workers’ skills either transformed or out of date by 2030. Over 70% of the 2035 workforce are already in work, and the UK has some of the highest levels of AI exposure of any major economy.

As the Learning and Work Institute’s own research shows, adult participation in learning has fallen sharply, and investment has followed the same trajectory, just as the need to reskill intensifies. This is widening the gap between the speed at which work is changing and the rate at which people are learning and adapting. For the economy, the gap threatens productivity, growth and government ambitions on employment, and for individuals lifelong learning is what keeps people in good work and avoid being left behind.

The tech sector sits on both sides of this story. techUK members are building some of the tools rapidly reshaping the skills the economy needs but, equally, depend on a workforce that can keep pace with them. We cannot champion the technologies driving change without championing the support needed to help people adapt to it. A coordinated effort is needed to drive lifelong learning and create a system that equips people for the future, covering both technical and core human skills. That is why we are joining this campaign.

This isn’t a new priority for techUK. Lifelong learning has been a thread running through our work on skills for years. Our Making AI work for Britain report, published in 2023, put upskilling and lifelong learning at the centre of how the country should respond to AI’s impact on jobs. We are also a supporting partner of the government-industry AI Skills Boost initiative that aims to upskill 10 million workers in AI. Working with members including Sage, Google, Multiverse and Salesforce, we have been hosting upskilling events at regional tech weeks around the country as part of the programme. And many of our members offer free access to training through their own platforms, like IBM SkillsBuild and Infosys Springboard.

Government itself is taking forward relevant initiatives but challenges remain. The Lifelong Learning Entitlement is intended to boost adult participation in learning, yet awareness is markedly low, there are question marks over its design, and HEPI warns of a well-intentioned policy lacking adequate investment in implementation. Similarly, reforms to the Growth and Skills Levy aiming to boost employer investment in training include new short courses (Apprenticeship Units), however these have already faced criticisms related to delivery and funding. And, more broadly, funding is caught between two priorities - upskilling the existing workforce and supporting youth employment, with recent reforms tilting decisively towards the latter.

The pace of change is only accelerating and the case for lifelong learning has never been more urgent – for employers, individuals and the wider economy. We look forward to working alongside the Learning and Work Institute and the over 200 fellow signatories to this campaign. We encourage anyone who shares this mission to reach out to discuss our work. Because getting the nation learning isn’t the job of any one organisation, it’s a shared endeavour, and one the tech sector is ready to play its part in.

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