Why the Future of Public Service Innovation Is Modular and Connected

The UK's ambition for modern digital government is increasingly focused on outcomes: more productive public services, better use of data, greater adoption of AI, and services that work more seamlessly across organisational boundaries. The government's ‘A blueprint for modern digital government’ places particular emphasis on connected services, stronger digital and data infrastructure, and creating the conditions for innovation across the public sector.

Recent commentary from Aimee Smith, Government Chief Data Officer, reinforces the same direction of travel. As she recently wrote :

“Data value does not come from volume alone. It comes from the outcomes data enables.”

For technology suppliers and public sector organisations alike, this raises an important question:

How do we introduce new capabilities at the pace government now expects while maintaining the continuity, resilience and reliability of frontline services?

Public services face growing demand, financial pressures and rising public expectations. At the same time, advances in data, analytics and AI are creating new opportunities to improve productivity, target resources more effectively and deliver better outcomes.

In conversations across the public sector, there is no shortage of ideas about where technology could create value. The challenge is adopting innovation in a way that strengthens the services and systems we already depend upon.

For many years, digital transformation was often associated with large-scale system replacement programmes. Today, the opportunity looks different. Increasingly, organisations are introducing specialist capabilities alongside existing operational systems rather than replacing them. A new analytics tool, decision-support capability or AI-powered service can add value without requiring wholesale transformation of the platforms that frontline services rely upon every day.

In other words, the next wave of public service innovation will be increasingly modular.

This is not a choice between established suppliers and new innovators. Both have an important role to play. Large-scale operational systems provide the reliability, resilience and trusted workflows that organisations depend upon. Specialist providers bring new ideas, emerging technologies and targeted capabilities that can address specific challenges.

The greatest value is often created when these strengths are combined.

However, there is a catch.

Modular innovation only works when data can flow between systems easily and reliably. If innovative new capabilities cannot access the information they need, or if their outputs cannot be integrated back into operational processes, their impact will always be limited.

True interoperability requires more than APIs and technical integration. It requires a shared understanding of the information being exchanged so that different systems can work together with confidence.

Confidence depends on more than connectivity. Organisations need assurance that information is accurate, up to date and traceable to its authoritative source. As data is reused across multiple systems and organisations, quality, provenance and trust become critical.

Whether bringing together data to identify properties at greater risk of flooding or fuel poverty, or to identify opportunities for collaborative street works, innovation increasingly depends on connecting information across organisational and technical boundaries.

That requires shared foundations. The Local Government Association has highlighted the role of standards and identifiers, such as Unique Property Reference Numbers (UPRNs) and Unique Street Reference Numbers (USRNs), in supporting data sharing, linking information across systems and enabling more joined-up services.

As innovation becomes more modular, competitive advantage will increasingly come from enabling innovation across an ecosystem, rather than attempting to deliver every capability within a single system.

The most successful organisations will not be those that choose between stability and innovation. They will be those that create the conditions for both.