Chatham House
|Printable version
Why the US midterms are a rare foreign policy election
EXPERT COMMENT
US voters are linking economic concerns to the Trump administration’s foreign policy choices. This is bad news for Republicans.
Foreign policy rarely decides US elections. Conventional wisdom is that voters know little, and care less, about international affairs. Instead, they are driven by pocketbook issues, like the price of gas and groceries. As James Carville, an adviser to Bill Clinton, once observed: ‘it’s the economy, stupid’. But this year, the economy is foreign policy.
There are two important exceptions to the rule that US voters don’t care about foreign policy – and they both apply this year. One, voters care about foreign affairs when an administration’s choices directly affect their daily lives. Two, voters care about what foreign policy choices reveal about a president’s competence as commander-in-chief.
The upcoming midterms could therefore be a rare foreign policy election – of a kind not seen since 2006 when a backlash to George W. Bush’s handling of the Iraq war handed Republicans a ‘thumping’ defeat.
With voters now feeling the pain of yet another war in the Middle East and Trump’s tariffs, history could repeat itself. The president seems aware of this risk, sending mixed signals about whether the elections will shape his handling of the war in Iran and striking a deal on diesel exports with Russia to ease the pain at the pump for voters.
But perhaps the bigger question is what Trump does after the midterms, the last major electoral check on his presidency.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/10/why-us-midterms-are-rare-foreign-policy-election
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
After Trump’s Russian diesel deal, will Europe give Ukraine the support it needs?16/10/2026 11:20:00
The new row between Washington and Kyiv must not distract Europe’s leaders from the urgent matter at hand: how to sustain Ukraine’s economy through the winter.
The Yemen war is not just Saudi Arabia’s problem. It’s the Gulf’s too15/10/2026 12:20:00
The renewed conflict in Yemen exposes the limits of Saudi Arabia’s military options and the vulnerabilities of the Gulf states. A unified Gulf Cooperation Council strategy on Yemen and a credible political settlement between Yemenis are needed.
Water has emerged as a key issue for Arizona voters ahead of US midterms – governments should take note13/10/2026 12:20:00
The case of Arizona shows that governments must stop treating water as merely an environmental issue.
Brazil’s Amazon rainforest is at risk if Bolsonaro wins – but its low-carbon economy is here to stay09/10/2026 09:25:00
If Flávio Bolsonaro wins Brazil’s presidential run-off, he will likely roll back Lula’s deforestation regulations. But the country’s low-carbon transition will be harder to reverse.
After the RAF Fairford incident, the UK should develop its homeland defence forces08/10/2026 16:20:00
The threat of hybrid attacks from Iran and Russia means the UK should develop a force dedicated to protecting its bases and infrastructure at home. Finland and Poland offer lessons.
Russia’s Kaliningrad threats show the value of Baltic preparedness08/10/2026 12:20:00
Moscow’s nuclear rhetoric should be taken seriously. But Baltic states know grey zone attacks and territorial incursions are equally serious threats.
Nepal’s floods put the global loss and damage system to the test07/10/2026 10:10:10
Nepal’s recovery from August’s catastrophic glacial flood will test the efficiency of the UN’s Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage. It will also resurface questions about the responsibilities of the greatest carbon emitters.
Sánchez’s gamble: This ‘all-in’ election will have international impact06/10/2026 13:10:00
Announcing the election, Sánchez set himself in opposition to President Trump and Javier Milei as well as Spain’s populist right. Much will depend on the prime minister’s ability to rally a fragmented left.