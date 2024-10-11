Chatham House
|Printable version
Why the US–India relationship needs a healthy dose of realism
EXPERT COMMENT
While the US–India relationship will continue to deepen whoever wins the US election, the two countries must become more realistic about its limits.
Policymakers in New Delhi are likely to be among the least worried about the outcome of the US presidential election in November. There is a high degree of bipartisan consensus in Washington on deepening relations with India and viewing it as a long-term strategic partner – arguably as much consensus as there is on viewing China as a long-term strategic rival.
The US–India relationship has gone from strength to strength over the last three decades with increased cooperation in strategically important sectors, from defence to technology, and a range of bilateral and multilateral initiatives. During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US last month, President Joe Biden referred to the relationship as ‘stronger, closer and more dynamic than any time in history.’
While US–India ties will continue to deepen, the overly optimistic view of the relationship needs to be toned down in favour of a more realistic approach.
With the US presidential election fast approaching, there are some differences in the two candidates’ approaches towards India. Donald Trump would likely pursue a more transactional approach with greater scrutiny of the trade imbalance and (legal and illegal) migration. He recently referred to India as an ‘abuser’ of the global trade regime, while also praising Modi.
A Kamala Harris presidency would likely have a high degree of continuity with the Biden administration, with a more value-oriented foreign policy. While this may result in more scrutiny of areas such as human rights and the state of Indian democracy, there will be continued support for initiatives such as the Quad.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/10/why-us-india-relationship-needs-healthy-dose-realism
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
What the US election means for trade policy11/10/2024 16:10:00
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump could not be more different when it comes to trade, despite a changed economic landscape.
Lasting Israel–Palestine peace will not be possible without a new policy to neutralize the Iranian threat10/10/2024 12:20:00
Eliminating Hamas and Hezbollah leaders will not on their own bring peace. Tehran’s malign influence must be countered.
Japan’s snap election: Why Ishiba’s gamble might pay off04/10/2024 16:25:00
Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called for snap elections in a bid to increase his mandate and put his party’s finance scandal to rest.
Palestinians must be given the space to reorganize their political agency04/10/2024 15:10:00
Rather than investing in a failed statehood project, governments can empower Palestinians through other channels – and counter Israel’s impunity to suppress them.
Israel’s wars have sustained the destructive leadership which brought it to this crisis04/10/2024 12:10:00
A year after 7 October, a viable alternative to the Netanyahu government is needed – alongside international support for those willing to invest in peace.
Hezbollah faces an uncertain future after the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah02/10/2024 09:20:00
Israel’s killing of Nasrallah has dealt a devastating blow to Hezbollah. Where it goes from here is highly uncertain.
Neither Iran nor Israel will win in this fight30/09/2024 11:20:00
Hezbollah and Hamas are weakened but Israel is overplaying its hand. A diplomatic solution requires Washington to exercise its leverage on Tel Aviv.
Zelenskyy makes one final attempt to change Biden’s strategy on Ukraine30/09/2024 09:20:00
The debate about Ukraine’s use of US long-range missiles illustrates the broader strategic divide between Washington and Kyiv. Despite his efforts, Zelenskyy’s US visit did not help narrow this gap.