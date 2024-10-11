Why the US–India relationship needs a healthy dose of realism

EXPERT COMMENT

While the US–India relationship will continue to deepen whoever wins the US election, the two countries must become more realistic about its limits.

Policymakers in New Delhi are likely to be among the least worried about the outcome of the US presidential election in November. There is a high degree of bipartisan consensus in Washington on deepening relations with India and viewing it as a long-term strategic partner – arguably as much consensus as there is on viewing China as a long-term strategic rival.

The US–India relationship has gone from strength to strength over the last three decades with increased cooperation in strategically important sectors, from defence to technology, and a range of bilateral and multilateral initiatives. During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US last month, President Joe Biden referred to the relationship as ‘stronger, closer and more dynamic than any time in history.’

While US–India ties will continue to deepen, the overly optimistic view of the relationship needs to be toned down in favour of a more realistic approach.

With the US presidential election fast approaching, there are some differences in the two candidates’ approaches towards India. Donald Trump would likely pursue a more transactional approach with greater scrutiny of the trade imbalance and (legal and illegal) migration. He recently referred to India as an ‘abuser’ of the global trade regime, while also praising Modi.

A Kamala Harris presidency would likely have a high degree of continuity with the Biden administration, with a more value-oriented foreign policy. While this may result in more scrutiny of areas such as human rights and the state of Indian democracy, there will be continued support for initiatives such as the Quad.

