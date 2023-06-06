NCFE
Why we must support Teaching Assistants in avoiding a crisis of provision for our most vulnerable children and young people
The importance of Teaching Assistants as pillars of support to our education system – and specifically to some of the most vulnerable children in classrooms across our country – is completely understated.
Research carried out during the lockdown identified the role of the Teaching Assistant as a vital resource for schools dealing with challenges brought on by Covid. Work by the International Literacy Centre and the UCL Institute of Education stated that Teaching Assistants had been “pivotal in allowing schools to keep functioning” and that it was “hard to see how schools could have managed without them.”
Key findings showed that, during the winter 2021 lockdown, almost half of Teaching and Classroom Assistants (49%) covered staff absences, enabling schools to stay open to vulnerable and key worker children. It also found that 88% supported vulnerable and key worker children in school, and just over half (51%) managed a whole class or bubble on their own.
Teaching Assistants have always played a significant role within the education system, but this has clearly been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.
Battling misconceptions
Yet, when we spoke to members of the public as part of our Teaching Assistant campaign All I Do, some of their responses were in contrast.
When asked about the role of the Teaching Assistant working with children and young people, responses included how “they keep them busy [and] keep them quiet”. Another believed that Teaching Assistants are “mostly just helping the teachers rather than helping the children.”
Whilst this was a small sample of public perceptions on the role of Teaching Assistants, it emphasised the need to raise awareness of the role, shining a light on the passion and commitment they bring in meeting the diverse needs of children and young people, particularly those with specific needs including social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
You can watch our full campaign video of Teaching Assistants reacting to misconceptions about their job below.
Research analysis from the Supporting SEND Report in 2021 identified that Teaching Assistants are most likely to be allocated children with special educational needs and disabilities. A poll last year by the research organisation Teacher Tapp showed that 88% of primary teachers and 81% of secondary teachers feel they don’t have all the help they need to support students with SEND.
Yet, a further survey by the National Association of Head Teachers highlighted that because of increasing pressure on budgets, 66% of school leaders believe they will need to consider making Teaching Assistants redundant or reducing their hours.
It’s clear where the impact would be felt most harshly in this instance – on those children and young people who depend on specialist support in the classroom to not only thrive in their education, but within their communities and at home with their families.
The value of specialist intervention from experienced Teaching Assistants is well known within education and as our survey discovered, many feel valued and respected. Yet, when we see headlines warning of widespread redundancies within the system it is Teaching Assistants that are first at risk. Where is the public outcry? Where are the petitions to Government?
