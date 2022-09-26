Ofcom
Why we’re reaching out to help people lead a safer life online
Media literacy is crucial in helping to build a safer life online. It empowers us to become informed digital decision-makers and, importantly, to identify and protect ourselves and others against harmful content. It’s also our ticket to fully participating in society, at a time when keeping connected with the world, services and people around us has never been more important.
Fay Lant, one of Ofcom’s resident media literacy experts, talks about an important new pilot initiative to help improve online safety among local communities most at risk of online harm.
Media literacy is something I’ve been passionately promoting for much of my career, having worked at the National Literacy Trust and now as a member of Ofcom’s Making Sense of Media team.
Ofcom has special duties to promote media literacy. This means we must consider how adults and children can benefit from all that being online has to offer, safely. We use these insights to inform the sector what works in improving people’s online media literacy. And that’s where our Making Sense of Media programme comes in.
Our research has consistently shown that not everyone has the skills they need to stay safe online. So today, we’re looking for organisations across the UK that are working to help people most at risk of online harm to improve their online skills, knowledge and understanding.
Organisations working with older people and those at risk of digital exclusion; people with mental health challenges or disabilities; and children aged 10-14 years can apply for one of three tenders to help support their vital work. We will prioritise support for organisations working with financially disadvantaged communities.
You can access more information about the tenders on our eTendering portal and download a guide to registering (PDF, 296.0 KB). The deadline for submissions is midday on 25 October 2022.
