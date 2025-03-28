Why would you want to work in early years?

Talking recently to a group of students studying for a childcare qualification, I was disappointed in my own reaction when one student recalled how she had been questioned about her choice of career.

This disappointment stemmed from that fact that the conversation brought so little reaction from me or, at best, a momentary delay in my response.

I wasn’t shocked by what I was hearing because I had heard it before, and certainly more and more frequently. I’ve even worked with people previously who asked me if their son or daughter would ‘be alright’ as they had chosen to study a qualification in early years –- agonising over their child’s choice of career.

These stories highlight the power of discourse that all too often creates a veil of doubt and deters future interest in working in the early years. I fear the public discourse of a discontented workforce may only be contributing to a stagnant uptake in the sector.

Finding the right balance

I choose my words carefully here as I absolutely appreciate the need to lead and advocate for change and to stand up to unnecessary burden. Such campaigning to drive policy, to impact and influence strategy at the highest level, is to be encouraged and is often applauded by the workforce. Without doubt, its intent is deeply rooted in improvement and sector sustainability.

However, public perception of joining the early years workforce is perhaps not fully appreciative of this internal wisdom. We’d be wise to ensure that embarking on an early years career remains appealing, attractive, and rewarding. Speaking to Ben Bausor, Director of Always Growing, he said:

“There is a clear juxtaposition. People want childcare solutions to exist, but there is a lack of people wanting to work in the setting.”

Should we ditch the policy driven impactful campaign? Absolutely not. Do we need to counter this with positive, inspirational and aspirational experiences of the sector by the sector? Absolutely yes, and quickly.

Professional recognition

NCFE offers support and advice for prospective students, as well as staff currently engaged in the sector. We believe that qualifications with a strong focus on work placements means students have crucial experience behind them.

Our careers toolkit is packed with inspirational stories, advice and information that celebrates the work of professionals and raises awareness of topical debates, as well as highlighting the diverse range of occupations to nurture engagement through aspiration.

As Gill Mason, Training Director at Kids Planet Day Nurseries, told me:

“Apprenticeships in early years are vital to ensuring new entrants and upskilling of the workforce. They are not just about gaining qualifications; they are about igniting a passion, building a future, and creating leaders. By championing professional development and showcasing the vast opportunities within the sector, we can inspire the next generation to see early years as a fulfilling, ambitious, and rewarding career path."

Introduced in September 2024, the revised Early Years Educator criteria also inspired us to development a Professional Practice Framework. This free tool provides guidance for anyone working or preparing to work in the early years and is aligned to the recently revised Department for Education criteria.

However, it's so much more than this. The Framework supports the skills of reflection and introduces, establishes and maintains a cycle for effective supervision. It’s critical to staff wellbeing that a sense of belonging, value and respect is prioritised.

Tackling stigma

Swift Childcare has been delivering early years apprenticeships since 2012. Jack Edwards, their Operations Director, explained:

“We have consistently observed a negative stigma among some learners and parents or caregivers, with some learners being told that they cannot participate in our programme because a career in early years is not acceptable.”

There’s still a social stigma that discourages male educators from entering the industry due to peer pressure and judgement based on the negative stereotype that these professions are reserved for women. How are we still in this situation?

The role of an Early Years Educator (EYE) cannot be minimised, belittled, or ignored. A child's early education is crucial to their development, laying the groundwork for lifelong learning, behaviour, and wellbeing. Early education is more than just a stepping stone; it’s the foundation for a child's future and a society's prosperity.

Negative preconceptions about the sector have a substantial impact on its ability to attract and retain experts, while also restricting its recognition as a critical discipline. Common misconceptions about early years employment, such as perceiving it as ‘babysitting’ rather than a skilled profession, diminish its significance and dissuade brilliant persons from pursuing careers in the sector.

Highlighting the benefits of the early years sector is critical to attracting skilled workers and increasing its recognition. We can influence public opinion by spotlighting the sector's role in a child's development, assisting families, and contributing to society's overall wellbeing. Showcasing the gratifying nature of working with children, prospects for career advancement, and necessity of laying foundations for future generations will contribute to recruiting talent.

Swift Childcare pledged in 2023/24 to work on boosting recognition, positivity, engagement, and raising awareness of under-represented communities, which has already seen an impact.

Jack said:

“We have seen an increase in male educators (3% in year 1). We have implemented employer CPD sessions to raise awareness of EYE support and staff appreciation/recognition, and we have led our Early Years Leadership conferences to support nursery owners and managers with upskilling, networking and raising the early years profile.”

Professional pride

It can be done, but low pay, limited career progression, and undervaluation of early years educators reinforces stereotypes, contributing to workforce shortages and high turnover rates.

This lack of recognition diminishes public and governmental investment, further perpetuating the cycle of underappreciation. Ultimately, these negative perceptions hinder the sector’s growth and its critical role in supporting child development.

Whether you have worked in the early years for 30 years or 30 minutes, we all have a responsibility to safeguard its future. It is essential that we work together to strengthen the sector and build a sense of professional pride.