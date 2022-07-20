Sport England
Whyte Review: The next steps
We're working with UK Sport to ensure appropriate changes are made to gymnastics and across the wider sporting sector
Following the publication of the Whyte Review, we’re committed to working with UK Sport to ensure appropriate changes are made to gymnastics and across the wider sporting sector.
The Review was commissioned following a number of deeply concerning reports about the treatment of gymnasts, from grassroots through to the elite end of the sport, with a view to understanding the experiences of those gymnasts and determining any required change.
In response to the Review’s findings, we’ve formed an internal cross-organisation group that’s made up of relevant representatives from both organisations and will be led by our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth and UK Sport’s Sally Munday. External subject matter experts will also attend as needed.
It's been agreed that this group will oversee the following areas of work:
- Agree British Gymnastics’ proposed action plan to implement the 17 recommendations in the Whyte Review and monitor its ongoing progress. British Gymnastics will be asked to attend the Group on a regular basis to provide updates on implementation.
- Identify sector-level themes from the Whyte Review where there's a shared interest. We'll agree and make recommendations to decision-making bodies – either to our own Boards or to external organisations.
- Share progress in identifying themes and actions from the Whyte Review relating to our individual respective responsibilities.
- Offer regular public updates about the progress of recommendations and wider changes to the sector.
This group has now received the initial action plan from British Gymnastics and will meet with the national governing body’s chief executive Sarah Powell by the end of the month to discuss and agree it.
