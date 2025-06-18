NHS Wales
Wide inequalities in cancer death rates in Wales remain - with no recent improvement
New official statistics from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) show that cancer remains the leading cause of mortality in Wales, accounting for a quarter of all deaths in 2024.
Lung, bowel, prostate and female breast cancers accounted for four in ten cancer deaths (43%) in 2024.
Lung cancer alone accounts for two in ten cancer deaths (19%), although lung cancer mortality has declined steadily among men over the past two decades. However, mortality among women has remained largely unchanged, reflecting the complex interaction between historical smoking patterns, late-stage diagnoses, and improved survival rates.
Cancer mortality rates remain higher in the most deprived areas of Wales compared to the least deprived areas in Wales, with no real improvements over the reported period. The rate was 52% higher in the most deprived areas in 2024.
Over half of all cancer deaths in Wales are in people aged 75 and over. This has been steadily rising from 48% in 2002 to 57% in 2024, as the population of Wales becomes more elderly.
The picture of cancer mortality post-pandemic is still unclear. The lasting effects of the pandemic - especially among those now presenting with more advanced disease — may continue to influence mortality trends in the coming years, which we will keep monitoring and reporting on.
Professor Dyfed Wyn Huws Director of WCISU said:
“This latest data analysis highlights the importance of sustained efforts in prevention, early diagnosis and access to treatments, and tackling health inequalities. This includes uptake of bowel and breast cancer screening – and soon lung cancer screening – as well as improved access to GP referrals for people already with symptoms of suspected cancer. But we know from our previous research that up to four in ten cases of cancer in Wales are potentially preventable. Our new report shows that cancer continues to be the leading cause of death in Wales, accounting for one in four of all deaths. Over half of all cancer deaths occur in those aged 75 and over.
“Four cancers – lung, bowel, prostate and female breast – accounted for over four in ten (or 43 per cent) of all cancer deaths in Wales last year. Lung cancer caused more deaths than any other type of cancer.
“Inequalities remain stark. Overall cancer mortality is higher in the most deprived areas of Wales compared to the least deprived areas. There has been no real improvement from 2002 to 2024. The rate in the most deprived areas was one-and-a-half times (or 52 per cent) higher than in the least deprived areas in 2024. The inequalities were much wider for lung cancer alone, with lung cancer mortality rates two-and-a-half times (or 147 per cent) higher in the most deprived areas.
“In too many parts of Wales, the building blocks of health and wellbeing - such as healthy homes, good jobs, enough money to pay bills, connections with people in our communities, education and skills, and safe and clean environments - are not strong enough or are missing altogether. This leads to poorer health and lives being cut short, creating or worsening health inequalities (differences in health between groups of people and communities).”
