Widening university access
Highest number of enrolments from most deprived areas.
The proportion of full-time degree entrants coming from Scotland’s most deprived areas has increased to the highest level on record.
Newly published Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) figures for 2024-25 show 17.4% of entrants came from the 20% most deprived areas – up from 16.7% the previous year. This is the highest proportion recorded, and shows progress towards the Commission on Widening Access’s target that one in five students entering university will come from the 20% most deprived areas by 2030.
The report also shows a 3.1% decrease in total university enrolments on the previous year, including a 2.7% reduction in Scottish domiciled students and a 22% reduction in students from the European Union.
Minister for Higher and Further Education Ben Macpherson said:
“These figures show remarkable progress in widening access to university, and towards ensuring that, if they want to, everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their potential and study for a degree at a Scottish university, regardless of their background.
“The Scottish Government has a mission to eradicate poverty, and enabling people to take advantage of education and training opportunities – regardless of their personal circumstances – is a key part of that work, whether that's enabling people to go to university, or college, or undertake an apprenticeship.
“More widely, to ensure the long-term sustainability of the country’s universities, the Scottish Government is working pro-actively, including creating a new Framework for Sustainability and Success of Scotland’s Universities – an important collaborative partnership with the sector and key stakeholders to explore solutions.
“Of course, we are also conscious of the issues around declining international student numbers, brought about through nonsensical UK Government immigration policies. To try to mitigate this, we have proposed a Scottish Graduate Visa as an idea that the UK Government could implement, to encourage more international students to study in Scotland by enabling them to stay in Scotland after graduation.”
Background
