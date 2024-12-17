Ministry of Defence
Wider services and support available to UK Armed Forces and Veterans
Defence Business Services, on behalf of the MOD, is responsible for delivering a range of services and support for UK Armed Forces, veterans and their families.
Summary guidance on each service can be found within this document. If you require additional assistance or advice, please contact our helpline number 0808 1914 2 18 or email veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk.
Restorative measures including LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme
Online guidance for LGBT veterans wishing to apply for any of the restorative measures is now available. To find out more simply visit: www.gov.uk/government/publications/lgbt-veterans-apply-for-restorative-measures/lgbt-veterans-apply-for-restorative-measures or search via www.gov.uk. Please note, the LGBT FR Scheme is not a compensation scheme. The Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and War Pension Scheme have no relationship or are connected in any way to the LGBT FR Scheme.
Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
The Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) compensates for any injury, illness or death which was caused or made worse by service on or after 6 April 2005.
To find out more simply visit: www.gov.uk/guidance/armed-forces-compensation-scheme-afcs or search via www.gov.uk.
War Pension Scheme
The War Pension Scheme (WPS) compensates for any injury, illness or death which was caused or aggravated by service before 6 April 2005.
To find out more simply visit: www.gov.uk/guidance/war-pension-scheme-wps or search via www.gov.uk.
Armed Forces Pensions
When a member of the armed forces reaches their retirement age, providing they have qualified for an occupational pension, they receive one of the most generous pensions available in the UK. This fairly reflects the unique sacrifice they have provided their country throughout their career. All members of the armed forces are automatically enrolled into the Armed Forces Pension Scheme. Unlike all other public schemes, members pay 0% in contributions each month. The scheme is unfunded and paid from the public purse.
To find out more simply visit: www.gov.uk/guidance/pensions-and-compensation-for-veterans or search via www.gov.uk.
Welfare support
The Veterans Welfare Service (VWS) provides information, guidance and support to veterans and their families, as well as those supporting veterans through a network of case managers across the UK and Republic of Ireland. We work with appropriate organisations in the single Services, Defence, wider UK Government, the Devolved Administrations, local authorities and charities to ensure clients receive the help they need from the appropriate provider.
To find out more simply visit: www.gov.uk/government/groups/veterans-welfare-service or search via www.gov.uk.
Respect and recognition
The Ministry of Defence Medal Office (MODMO) issues medals to currently serving members of the armed forces, veterans and MOD employees. You can apply for a medal if you meet the criteria.
To find out more simply visit: www.gov.uk/government/collections/medals-forms or search via www.gov.uk.
You can apply for or replace an armed forces veterans badge. You can get a veterans badge for regular or reserve service in any of the UK armed forces. There’s no fee if you’re applying for your first veterans badge or if you’re replacing it for the first time.
To find out more simply visit: www.gov.uk/apply-medal-or-veterans-badge or search via www.gov.uk.
An HM Armed Forces Veteran Card is a way to prove that you served in the UK armed forces. The card can make it quicker and easier to apply for support as a veteran. It’s free to apply.
To find out more simply visit: www.gov.uk/veteran-card or search via www.gov.uk.
Enquiry Centre and armed forces pensions enquiries
The Ministry of Defence’s veterans helpline provides assistance on many issues including AFCS, WPS, benefits, housing and welfare whilst the Joint Personnel Administration Centre (JPAC) provides assistance regarding armed forces pensions.
Veterans helpline
Freephone (UK only): 0808 1914 2 18
Phone (overseas): 0044 1253 866 043
Normal Service 8.00am to 4.00pm Monday to Friday
Joint Personnel Administration Centre
Phone: 0800 085 3600
Phone (overseas): 0044 141 224 3600
Phone (military): 94560 3600
Normal Service 7.00am to 7.00pm Monday to Friday
