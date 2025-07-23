techUK
WiFi 7, 5G, Fiber, Starlink: what are the network technologies of the future?
The world of connectivity is buzzing in the enterprise space. With the arrival of WiFi 7, the widespread rollout of 5G (and whispers of 6G already on the horizon), the rise of private networks, and satellite solutions like Starlink, the landscape is rich—but also complex for CIOs and IT leaders aiming to build a long-term strategy. How will these technologies evolve? Which ones best fit your organization’s needs?
Backhaul vs Local Distribution
Before diving into a forward-looking exploration of network technologies, let’s clarify a fundamental distinction that often causes confusion: the difference between backhaul and local distribution.
Backhaul refers to the infrastructure that delivers internet connectivity to your site-think fiber optics, microwave links, fixed 4G/5G connections, or satellite solutions like Starlink. Local distribution, on the other hand, involves the technologies that spread this connectivity within your premises—primarily Wi-Fi, but also wired Ethernet networks. Why is this distinction important? Because the challenges, stakeholders, and technologies involved are different.
“While fiber remains the gold standard for fixed backhaul, wireless (5G) and satellite solutions are gaining traction-especially for quickly connecting temporary sites like construction zones or events, or for reaching underserved areas. They offer a new level of flexibility. On the other hand, when it comes to internal distribution, WiFi remains, and will likely continue to be, the dominant player in the coming years. Understanding this difference is the first step toward building a coherent network strategy.”
