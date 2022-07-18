Wigan man receives increased prison sentence for creating indecent images of children

Kai Luk will spend longer in prison for making indecent images of children and voyeurism.

A Wigan man who created indecent images of children has been ordered to spend longer in prison after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the then Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC MP.

Kai Luk, 56, was the owner of a takeaway restaurant. An employee discovered a camera in one of the restaurant’s toilets, and the police were informed. During a search of the premises, police seized a number of electronic devices owned by Luk, which contained a total of 1,415 category C videos of 6 victims.

On 29 April 2022, Luk was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for making indecent images of children and voyeurism at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The then Solicitor General did not believe this sentence accurately reflected the severity of Luk’s offending and referred his sentence the Court of Appeal.

On 15 July the Court of Appeal found Luk’s original sentence to be unduly lenient and imposed a new sentence of 2 years and 8 months’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the now Solicitor General Edward Timpson CBE MP recently said: